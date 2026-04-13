Preview: LDU Quito vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Apr 2026 15:30

At 2,850 metres above sea level, in the iconic Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado — the famed Casa Blanca — LDU Quito host Mirassol on Tuesday, April 14, in round two of Group G of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Playing in Quito presents a demanding physical and mental challenge, one that has historically troubled even the most experienced sides, making it a daunting test for the Brazilian visitors.

Both teams arrive in high spirits after winning their opening fixtures. LDU edged past Always Ready in Bolivia with a late winner, while Mirassol secured a historic 1-0 victory over Lanús at home in their Libertadores debut. As a result, both sides sit level at the top of the group with three points.

Match preview

Group G of the 2026 Libertadores looks like one of the most evenly matched in the competition. LDU and Mirassol have three points each after the first round, while Lanús and Always Ready are yet to open their accounts. The dynamics of the group are beginning to take shape, and the direct clash in Quito could prove decisive in the race for top spot — a position of particular value in a format where only the group winners progress directly to the last 16, with the runners-up still required to contest a play-off.

LDU's victory over Always Ready in Bolivia was both dramatic and revealing. Dominated for much of the match at the extreme altitude of El Alto, Tiago Nunes's side survived thanks to the saves of Gonzalo Valle — the standout performer of the evening — and found the winner only in the 94th minute, with Gabriel Villamil converting from a Michael Estrada assist. The result brought relief to a coaching staff that had been under considerable pressure following a 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona SC in the LigaPro.

Tiago Nunes, who guided LDU to the semi-finals of the 2025 Libertadores before falling to Palmeiras, is well acquainted with Brazilian football and is aware that Mirassol, despite their poor Brasileirão campaign, have the tools to compete. The manager has an experienced squad shaped for continental fixtures. Deyverson is the primary attacking reference, Janner Corozo and Alexander Alvarado provide pace on the flanks, and the midfield pairing of Kevin Minda and Fernando Cornejo supplies consistency. Peruvian midfielder Jesus Pretell, who played the full 90 minutes in Bolivia, also has an important role in the team's system.

In the Ecuadorian LigaPro, LDU are going through an inconsistent spell. The club occupy a mid-table position with three wins, one draw and three defeats in seven rounds. Recent results reflect that inconsistency, yet they do not diminish the team's strength at home. In their last 10 home games across all competitions, LDU have won seven, drawn one and lost just two. The altitude of Quito, even if lower than that of El Alto, remains a significant factor for any visiting side.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol, meanwhile, are experiencing a sharp emotional contrast. In the Libertadores, their 1-0 victory over Lanús — the reigning Copa Sudamericana and Recopa champions — was historic. Joao Victor scored the winner in the second half at the Maião, as the club from the interior of São Paulo ended an 11-game winless run across all competitions. The celebrations and the significance of that result made the evening of April 8 one of the most memorable chapters in the club's history.

In the Brasileirão, however, the picture remains far harsher. Mirassol sit bottom of the Série A table with just six points from 10 rounds — one win, four draws and six successive defeats. A 2-1 comeback defeat to Bahia on Saturday deepened the crisis. Mirassol led through a David Duarte own goal but conceded the turnaround in the closing minutes through Luciano Juba's penalty and a goal from Sanabria. To compound matters, Rafael Guanaes and midfielder Eduardo were both sent off for dissent, though those suspensions apply to the Brasileirão only.

The central question for Mirassol in Quito will be the altitude. Rafael Guanaes's squad have no experience of an environment like the Casa Blanca, and the accumulated fatigue — three games in eight days across the Libertadores and Brasileirão — could exact a heavy toll. Physical preparation and workload management will be decisive in allowing the side to remain competitive without losing intensity as the match progresses.

The Libertadores record at this ground also weighs against Brazilian debutants on Ecuadorian soil. Quito has been the scene of defeats for clubs far more experienced and with considerably stronger squads than Mirassol. A draw would therefore already represent a significant result for the Lion of the Interior. Even so, the courage and confidence displayed against Lanús could serve as fuel to trouble LDU on their own patch.

LDU Quito Copa Libertadores form:

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Mirassol Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

LDU could welcome back Michael Estrada, the Ecuadorian international forward who had missed four LigaPro matches through a groin injury. Estrada travelled to Bolivia, came on as a substitute against Always Ready and was directly involved in the build-up to the decisive goal, which raises the possibility of him starting against Mirassol and adding greater attacking threat to the side. Goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle, the standout performer in Bolivia with a string of important saves, is confirmed and arrives in excellent form.

Tiago Nunes is expected to keep the core of the side that started in Bolivia, with minor adjustments to better exploit home advantage and the altitude. Deyverson is likely to lead the attack, with Janner Corozo and Alexander Alvarado — or Rodney Redes — on the flanks. Gabriel Villamil, scorer of the winner against Always Ready, could also be handed a more prominent role in midfield. LDU typically operate in a 4-3-3 formation, though they may shift to a 4-2-3-1 depending on how the match unfolds.

On the Mirassol side, Rafael Guanaes was sent off in the defeat to Bahia for dissent, but the suspension applies only to the Brasileirão, ensuring his presence on the touchline in Quito. Midfielder Eduardo, dismissed in the same match, will also be available for the Libertadores. Walter remains the undisputed first choice in goal for the São Paulo club, while Joao Victor — scorer of the winner against Lanús — is one of the key figures in the defensive structure.

Mirassol's primary challenge will be physical fatigue. The squad played Lanús on Wednesday, faced Bahia on Saturday and must now travel to Quito ahead of Tuesday's fixture — a demanding sequence of three games in under a week, made more gruelling by the altitude. Guanaes may therefore opt for some rotation, with Alesson and Shaylon available to help preserve energy. The defence, which has already shown recent vulnerabilities in the Brasileirão, will need to perform at a high level to withstand LDU's pressure.

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

Gonzalo Valle; José Quintero, Richard Mina, Segovia, Leonel Quiñónez; Villamil, Pretell; Corozo, Cornejo, Yerlin Quiñónez; Deyverson. Manager: Tiago Nunes.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, Joao Victor, Lucas Oliveira, Victor Luís; Neto Moura, Aldo Filho, Eduardo; Negueba. Alesson; Luís. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

We say: LDU Quito 2-0 Mirassol

The altitude at the Casa Blanca is a factor that cannot be overlooked. Even amid an inconsistent run in the LigaPro, LDU tend to elevate their performance at home, with seven wins from their last 10 matches, and possess a squad far more accustomed to the demands of high-pressure continental fixtures. Deyverson, with his experience in decisive Libertadores moments, could prove crucial in converting the chances that come his way.

Mirassol, despite the confidence gained from their victory over Lanús, face a daunting challenge. The combination of altitude, physical fatigue from three games in six days and ongoing defensive vulnerabilities — having conceded in 12 consecutive matches — creates a difficult scenario. While the visitors may have their spells in the game, sustaining intensity for the full 90 minutes in Quito is likely to be a major test.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.