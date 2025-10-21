Sports Mole previews Friday's Copa Libertadores clash between LDU Quito and Palmeiras, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The second Copa Libertadores semi-final grabs the spotlight on Friday, October 24, when LDU Quitos will try to shake off the underdog tag and deny Palmeiras passage to the final.

Of course, it is only the first leg, but the home side will have to capitalise on the altitude Ecuador offers to take some form of advantage to Brazil for the second stanza.

Match preview

The 2024 Ecuador LigaPro winners, LDU Quito, are just three steps away from adding a second Copa Libertadores title to their maiden title in 2008.

Since that continental win, the Whites have bagged the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, so success is not a foreign concept to the hosts.

While they may be underdogs heading into this semi-final first-leg, the Ecuadorian side are in excellent form, unbeaten in their last five outings and having lost just two of their last 10.

There is irony in that Brazilian coach Tiago Nunes is at the heart of plotting the downfall of one of his native land’s strongest teams.

After joining in June this year, Nunes has racked up 12 wins from 22 games, losing just five in that run, which should offer the home fans some hope that they can get an advantage in the first leg.

La U faced Brazilian opposition in the quarter-finals in the form of Sao Paulo, whom they beat 3-0 over both legs, so snatching a slim lead on Friday is not impossible.

Palmeiras made an incredible showing at the Club World Cup earlier this year, and they have continued that form domestically, since they are level on points with Flamengo at the top of the Brasileiro.

The visitors surrendered their lead at the summit this past weekend, when Fla edged them out 3-2 in what was a thrilling affair, with Palmeiras peppering the opposition goalkeeper, Agustín Rossi, who made seven saves to secure the points for his side.

Interestingly, if the Verdao can overcome LDU Quitos in the semi-finals, there is a chance that they will meet their fellow Brazilians in the final.

However, they must first complete the task at hand, and with a similar record to their hosts, Palmeiras should be confident of leaving Quito with a positive result.

The three-time Copa Libertadores winners won eight of their last 10 fixtures, while they are still undefeated in the competition this season, winning both of their road trips.

The man responsible for two of Palmeiras’ three Copa Libertadores titles is Abel Ferreira, who landed the prestigious trophy in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021, a feat that the Portuguese mentor will try to achieve again, starting with snatching an advantage to take back home in the second leg.

LDU Quito Copa Libertadores form:

LWWW









LDU Quito form (all competitions):

LWWDWW

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

WDWW









Palmeiras form (all competitions):

LWWWWL

Team News

The primary injury concern for the home side is forward Alejandro Cabeza, who has now missed the last five outings.

Chilean midfielder Fernando Cornejo must sit out the first leg because of a one-game suspension he received through the accumulation of five yellow cards.

It is a pity that striker Alex Arce departed for Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina, because he managed five goal contributions in six appearances in this competition (G4, A1).

However, veteran forward Lisandro Alzugaray will be tasked with carrying the hosts' attack, especially since he is their top scorer in the Copa Libertadores this season with four goals from 10 appearances.

The Verdao will have three absentees through injury as Paulinho (leg), Lucas Evangelista (hamstring) and goalkeeper Weverton (finger) will not make the trip to Ecuador.

Captain and defender Gustavo Gomez will be crucial to Ferreira’s backline, while 20-year-old Vitor Roque should get the nod to start up front in a double-headed attack.

Roque is in fine form and has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances for the club, including four goals in eight games in this competition.

All eyes will be on Jose Manuel Lopez, as the Argentine is the joint-top scorer in the competition with seven goals from nine games.

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

Valle; Menendez, Mina, Ade; Quintero, Villamil, Gruezo, Minda, Leon; Alzugaray, Estrada

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Khellven, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Moreno; Mauricio, Pereira, Anderson; Roque, Lopez

We say: LDU Quito 1-2 Palmeiras

The Brazilian side are just slightly better than their hosts, and they should banish the disappointment of last week’s defeat to edge out La U, taking a lead back with them for the second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



