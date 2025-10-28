Sports Mole previews Friday's Copa Libertadores clash between Palmeiras and LDU Quito, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The equation is already set; if Palmeiras want to progress to the Copa Libertadores final, they must overcome a 3-0 deficit against LDU Quitos in the return leg on October 31.

One of the richest clubs in South America, the hosts are aiming for a third continental title in five years, but they must chase the game from the first whistle.

Match preview

Palmeiras fans immediately blamed the Ecuadorian altitude for the team’s devastating 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

However, excuses do not change the scoreline, which means that the very least that the home side must do on Friday morning is score three unanswered goals to take the tie to a penalty shootout.

The Brazilian outfit were simply blown away by their hosts, shipping three first-half goals, which, to be fair, could have been more.

Abel Ferreira’s men seem to have hit a slight slump in their season, because they lost to Brasileiro rivals, Flamengo, before the first leg, and drew goalless with Cruzeiro after, causing them to lose ground in the race for the Serie A title.

That means that the Verdao are now winless in three, hardly ideal form heading into a fixture that they must win convincingly.

While it may be ancient history now, the last time these sides met in Brazil was in 2009 in the same competition, where Palmeiras won 2-0.

Replicating that result would still leave them short, but perhaps, it may encourage the home fans that they can still pull off a miracle.

Ecuador’s Kings of Cups have done the improbable again, conjuring memories of 2008, when they won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their 106-year history.

LDU Quitos beat Fluminense in that final, and they have run through a gauntlet of Brazilian opposition in this campaign to get to within 90 minutes of the finale.

Head coach Tiago Nunes, who is Brazilian, has helped this team get through Botafogo - the 2024 Libertadores and Brasileiro champions - and Sao Paulo on their way to dismantling Palmeiras last week.

La U have not played a fixture after that, which means the visitors would have enjoyed more rest, while their hosts had to play in the domestic league on Monday.

Nunes’s men must simply avoid conceding three or score at least once to make the task all the more difficult for the hosts.

Considering that they are unbeaten across their previous six outings, the visitors should be comfortable leaving Brazil with a spot in the Copa Libertadores final.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

WDWWL

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

WWWLLD

LDU Quito Copa Libertadores form:

LWWWW

LDU Quito form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

Just like they missed out on the first leg, Paulinho, Lucas Evangelista and goalkeeper Weverton will not make the return fixture this week either.

Meanwhile, midfielder Anibal Moreno was on the bench in Ecuador, but he was absent on Monday in the league, so he is doubtful for this one.

Forward Vitor Roque had a quieter game against LDU, getting four shots off and five touches in the opposition box, while his partner Jose Lopez missed two big chances from his five shots and nine touches in La U’s box, and with that, the opportunity to go clear as the competition’s top scorer.

Bryan Ramirez, who was pulling the attacking strings for LDU in their previous match, saw red in stoppage time, which means he must watch this one from the stands.

The visitors will also be without Alejandro Cabeza, who is their main injury concern, while the scorer of the second goal, Lisandro Alzugaray, is a doubt, alongside Jeison Medina.

Bolivia’s Gabriel Villamil will once again be the man to stop, after he bagged a brace in the first leg.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Khellven, Gomez, Murilo, Jefte; Martinez; Veiga, Pereira, Anderson; Roque, Lopez

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

Dominguez; Mina, Ade, Ruales; Quintero, Villamil, Gruezo, Cornejo, Quinonez; Pastran, Estrada

We say: Palmeiras 2-0 LDU Quito

The Brazilian outfit have enough quality in their lineup to give their fans something to shout about, but it will not be sufficient to see them through to the Copa Libertadores final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



