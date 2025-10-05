Leeds United are reportedly fighting Fenerbahce, Fortaleza and Sao Paulo for LDU Quito goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing LDU Quito goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

The Whites' 23-game unbeaten run across all competitions at Elland Road came to a sobering end on Saturday afternoon, when they were defeated 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Following Mathys Tel's opener for the visitors, it appeared that Noah Okafor had sealed a point for Leeds, who eventually conceded another to Mohamed Kudus in the second half.

Nevertheless, Daniel Farke's side have made a relatively bright start to their return to the Premier League and sit four points above the drop zone.

After the conclusion of the second international break of the 2025-26 campaign, Leeds visit the base of relegation-threatened Burnley.

Leeds want South American goalkeeper?

According to South American outlet BolaVip, Leeds are casting their scouting net far and wide as they hunt down a new shot-stopper.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Whites are one of four teams interested in securing the services of LDU Quito goalkeeper Valle.

As well as the Premier League outfit, it is understood that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also keen on signing up the 29-year-old player.

There is additionally said to be interest from the Brazilian Serie A, with Fortaleza and Sao Paulo eyeing up respective swoops for Valle.

It is believed that LDU Quito are asking for £2.2m for the services of the 'keeper - a fee that Leeds are likely to cough up with no issue.

Leeds' goalkeeping department

For the vast majority of the 2024-25 promotion campaign in the Championship, Illan Meslier was the man in between the sticks for Leeds.

However, after a couple of high-profile mistakes, the Frenchman lost his place in the Elland Road XI to Englishman Karl Darlow, with the 25-year-old yet to recover.

Meslier is currently surplus to requirements in Farke's squad and could find a way out of the club during the upcoming winter transfer window.