How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 02 May 2026 19:56 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 19:57

Relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur will look to boost their survival hopes in Sunday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's charges are sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, while Spurs are languishing below the dotted line in 18th spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight encounter.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Spurs kick off?

The game will get underway at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Spurs being played?

Sunday's contest will take place at Villa Park, which can hold over 43,000 spectators.

Villa prevailed by a 2-0 scoreline when the two sides last met at Villa Park in May 2025.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Spurs in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the Premier League encounter on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Streaming

Fans with the relevant TNT Sports subscription will also be able to watch the action via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go or Amazon Prime Video.

Alternatively, TNT Sports subscribers can watch via the HBO Max website and app, the latter of which is available on a whole host of devices, including phones, computers, tablets, TVs and game consoles.

Highlights

There will be match highlights on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel and on the HBO Max platform.

There will also be highlights shown on Match of the Day from 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night. The Match of the Day highlight package should also be available to watch on the BBC Sport website.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Spurs?

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season after Villa claimed 2-1 victories in Premier League and FA Cup games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Villans, who will have one eye on Thursday's semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest, are sitting in fifth spot and seven points clear of Brentford in sixth position, leaving them on the verge of securing Champions League qualification.

While Villa will be targeting a fifth consecutive home win in all competitions, Tottenham will be aiming to claim back-to-back victories after picking up three points for the first time in 2026 in last Saturday's outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are currently two points adrift of 17th-placed West Ham United, knowing a win on Sunday would move them out of the bottom three ahead of the final three rounds of Premier League fixtures.