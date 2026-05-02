Team News: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa have the chance to secure a top-five Premier League finish and Champions League football when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.
On the other hand, the Lilywhites will rise out of the relegation zone with a win if West Ham United drop points at Brentford; here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news.
ASTON VILLA vs. TOTTENHAM
ASTON VILLA
Out: Amadou Onana (calf), Boubacar Kamara (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Bogarde; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins
TOTTENHAM
Out: Xavi Simons (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Dominic Solanke (thigh)
Doubtful: Destiny Udogie (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison