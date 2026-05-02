Premier League Gameweek 35
Aston Villa
May 3, 2026 7.00pm
Villa Park
Spurs

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Aston Villa have the chance to secure a top-five Premier League finish and Champions League football when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

On the other hand, the Lilywhites will rise out of the relegation zone with a win if West Ham United drop points at Brentford; here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news.

ASTON VILLA vs. TOTTENHAM

 
 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (calf), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Tielemans, Bogarde; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

TOTTENHAM

Out: Xavi Simons (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Dominic Solanke (thigh)

Doubtful: Destiny Udogie (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

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