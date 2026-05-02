Aston Villa vs. Spurs: Unai Emery's side bidding to end 22-year streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 02 May 2026 11:08

Aston Villa will be bidding to end a 22-year streak when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

With four matches remaining, Villa sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, holding an eight-point advantage in the race to secure Champions League qualification.

Although that could have changed come kickoff at Villa Park, Unai Emery and his players know that one win may be enough to guarantee a top-five finish.

Nevertheless, Villa welcome Spurs to their home ground having suffered successive 1-0 defeats at Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Villa will also be ending a 22-year streak if they are able to get back on track against Roberto De Zerbi's improving outfit.

© Imago

What streak can Aston Villa end against Spurs?

As Villa recorded a 2-0 victory over Spurs in last season's corresponding fixture, they are attempting to prevail in successive home league encounters against this opponent for the first time since November 2004.

While Spurs head into this contest having lost six of the last 10 top-flight encounters against Villa, they have only suffered five defeats in the most recent 34 such fixtures.

However, it is worth noting that Villa and Spurs are approaching a Premier League record, with none of the last 21 fixtures between these sides ending in a draw.

Only Chelsea and Crystal Palace, between September 1997 and February 2024, have gone longer without a stalemate, that streak going as long as 26 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be attempting to win back-to-back matches in the Premier League for the first time since August, when they beat Burnley and Manchester City respectively.

Aston Villa vs. Spurs Premier League match preview