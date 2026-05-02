Preview: Roma vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 May 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 11:07

Continuing their quest for Champions League football, Roma will welcome Fiorentina to Stadio Olimpico on Monday, concluding Serie A's 35th matchday.

Despite recent stumbles, the Giallorossi are still vying for a precious top-four finish, while their Tuscan counterparts are on the verge of confirming safety.

Match preview

While Inter Milan have booked their seat at Europe's top table - with Napoli and AC Milan both poised to join them - Roma are battling Juventus and Como to claim fourth place later this month.

Though their run-in is relatively straightforward, it does feature a Derby della Capitale against Lazio, so there will be pressure not to drop points elsewhere.

Last time out, the Giallorossi gained a measure of revenge for their recent Europa League exit to Bologna, winning 2-0 at Stadio Dall'Ara thanks to another stellar display from Donyell Malen.

A revelation since his arrival midway through January, the Dutch striker has scored 11 goals in his first 14 Serie A appearances, almost single-handedly keeping Roma's campaign alive.

Tasked with ending the capital club's seven-year wait for Champions League qualification, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has often helped Atalanta over the line in similar situations.

The latter has just won his public power struggle with Claudio Ranieri, and the veteran director's enforced departure has clearly strengthened Gasperini's position.

Before hosting Fiorentina, his team have Serie A's best defensive record on home soil, conceding just 10 goals - and they are currently unbeaten in 10 top-flight games at Stadio Olimpico.

Furthermore, Roma have only lost three of the last 51 league meetings in Italy's 'Eternal City', so history will be firmly on their side.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Fiorentina's most recent success in this fixture dates back to 2018; they have only taken two points from seven subsequent clashes at the Olimpico.

Roma also came out on top at Stadio Franchi in October, but much has changed since those dark days.

After making an awful start, the Viola's main objective has been staying afloat in Italy's top tier, and they are finally closing in on completion.

Extending their unbeaten streak to seven league matches, Paolo Vanoli's side held Sassuolo to a 0-0 draw last weekend, lifting them nine points above the drop zone.

No fewer than 20 of Fiorentina's 37 points have been claimed from their last 11 top-flight fixtures, and during that period they would rank fourth in Serie A.

Victory in Rome could put the seal on their survival, and recent results mean the Tuscan club can head south full of confidence rather than fear.

Roma Serie A form:

L W L W D W

Roma form (all competitions):

L W L W D W

Fiorentina Serie A form:

W D W W D D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W L W W D D

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Although Bryan Zaragoza has joined Roma's injury list due to a knee problem, influential midfielder Manu Kone is set to return after being sidelined for nearly two months.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has not yet recovered from a thigh strain, but his sights are set on the upcoming Rome derby; fellow midfielder Neil El Aynaoui must serve a suspension.

As Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson are unavailable - and Paulo Dybala is seeking match fitness after his latest layoff - Malen will continue to lead the hosts' attack.

Since his debut just over three months ago, the Netherlands international has scored more goals and registered more shots on target than anyone else in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina's frontman Moise Kean is still struggling with a persistent shin problem, and he will not travel to Rome having been granted leave for family reasons.

Kean's deputy Roberto Piccoli was also ruled out of the recent draw with Sassuolo, so Albert Gudmundsson may continue to fill in up front.

Though Niccolo Fortini and Tariq Lamptey are still sidelined, Robin Gosens and Fabiano Parisi are both expected back, and Marin Pongracic can start in defence after serving a one-match ban.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Pisilli; Malen

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Ndour, Fagioli, Mandragora; Harrison, Gudmundsson, Solomon

We say: Roma 1-0 Fiorentina

Extending Fiorentina's wait to celebrate for at least a few more days, Roma can add another home win to their record and stay in the fight for a top-four finish.

The Viola may have tightened up in defence, but their hosts have a more potent attack, led by Serie A's star man for 2026, Donyell Malen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.