Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews, including Napoli vs. Lazio, Roma vs. Atalanta BC

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Apr 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:10

Today's Serie A predictions include Napoli welcoming Lazio to keep their Scudetto hopes alive, and Atalanta BC travelling to the capital to face Roma, with both sides chasing European berths.

© Imago

A week on from their stunning 3-0 victory over AC Milan at San Siro, Udinese welcome Parma to Bluenergy Stadium in Saturday’s gameweek 33 action in Serie A.

The Emilians are winless in Udine since their 2019 3-1 victory and head into this weekend’s contest having lost the last three meetings between the clubs.

We say: Udinese 1-1 Parma

Barring anomalous defeats away at Atalanta and Torino, against whom they lost 4-0 and 4-1 respectively, Parma have avoided losses in seven of their nine fixtures on the road in 2026.

Despite the historical disadvantage, the Emilians are tipped to hold Udinese to a draw on Saturday, ending a three-match losing run against the Little Zebras.

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© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

After their victory streak was ended last week, Napoli's Serie A title defence is all but over, but their fight to finish second will continue at home to Lazio on Saturday evening.

The reigning champions sit a long way behind leaders Inter Milan with just six rounds remaining, while their Roman rivals suffered another setback last time out.

We say: Napoli 2-0 Lazio

After a brief blip, Napoli can immediately return to winning ways by beating a meandering Lazio side on home turf.

While the travel-sick visitors will be focused on their quest to reach the cup final, Conte's men are sprinting towards the finish line in Serie A.

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© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Separated by four points in the Serie A standings, Roma and Atalanta BC will continue their quest for a Champions League place when they meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

While the hosts stayed in touch with Italy's elite by winning last week, La Dea lost to fellow challengers Juventus and are almost out of the race.

We say: Roma 2-2 Atalanta BC

Unlucky to lose last week, Atalanta have been steadily improving under Palladino and are in a better rhythm than inconsistent Roma.

Yet, Gasperini's team can defend their excellent home record by fighting hard for one point - a result that really suits neither side.

> Click here to read our full preview for this match