Preview: Udinese vs. Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Apr 2026 11:59

A week on from their stunning 3-0 victory over AC Milan at San Siro, Udinese welcome Parma to Bluenergy Stadium in Saturday’s gameweek 33 action in Serie A.

The Emilians are winless in Udine since their 2019 3-1 victory and head into this weekend’s contest having lost the last three meetings between the clubs.

Match preview

Udinese fans would be forgiven for not believing their good fortune at the interval last time out when they led 2-0 at San Siro, where they had not had an advantage that healthy against the Rossoneri en route to a 3-0 victory.

While Davide Bartesaghi’s own goal put the Bianconeri ahead, it was effectively the Jurgen Ekkelenkamp show, with the wide attacker scoring and assisting for Kosta Runjaic’s team, who have avoided defeat in three consecutive games without conceding.

Juventus winger Jeremie Boga was the last opponent to breach the Udinese defence, and the home support will hope to extend their ongoing run of not conceding in 322 minutes against the Emilians, whom they have defeated in three straight meetings ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

In fact, the Udine hosts have claimed 13 points from 15 across the past five meetings, having secured one point from the previous five encounters.

Although they have won just one of their last four matches at Stadio Friuli and two in five, the hosts will back themselves to avoid coming unstuck against the division’s draw specialists.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Parma’s 11 draws became 12 after gameweek 32 as Carlos Cuesta’s team held title-chasing Napoli to a 1-1 tie in Emilia-Romagna, all but ending the Partenopei’s prospects of retaining the Scudetto.

It was the Gialloblu’s third stalemate in their last five top-flight matches following a three-match winning streak after victories over Bologna (1-0), Hellas Verona (2-1) and Milan (1-0).

Although last week’s 1-1 draw with Napoli extended the away team’s winless sequence to six games, the latest two 1-1 ties away at Lazio and at home to Napoli ought to stand as points gained rather than two dropped.

Now heading to a venue where they have failed to secure maximum points since 2019, the travelling supporters will hope for a different outcome in Udine.

With their only away defeat in five coming against Torino in mid-March, the Emilians, who have earned eight points from 15 on the road, will look to avoid defeat on Saturday to prevent a fourth consecutive disappointment in this fixture.

Udinese Serie A form:

W

D

L

W

D

W

Parma Serie A form:

D

D

L

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Keinan Davis went off in the Milan victory with a suspected muscle complaint, making the Englishman doubtful for Saturday.

If absent, the 10-goal Englishman, the first since Tammy Abraham’s 17-goal tally in 2021-22 to reach double figures, could be replaced by Idrissa Gueye in the XI.

Also missing for the hosts this weekend are Alessandro Zanoli (ACL) and Jordan Zemura (thigh), who last played in January and March, respectively.

The visitors have a healthy squad too, even if Gabriel Strefezza, scorer in the opening minute against Napoli last week, is an injury doubt after going off after 72 minutes in the 1-1 draw, while Matija Frigan (ACL) and Benjamin Cremaschi are undeniably sidelined.

In more positive news, Parma will welcome leading marksman Mateo Pellegrino back into the side after the forward’s suspension against the defending champions, and he will aim to add to his eight Serie A goals.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Gueye

Parma possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Circati, Troilo, Valenti; Delprato, Bernabe, Caviglia, Keita, Valeri; Pellegrino, Elphege

We say: Udinese 1-1 Parma

Barring anomalous defeats away at Atalanta and Torino, against whom they lost 4-0 and 4-1 respectively, Parma have avoided losses in seven of their nine fixtures on the road in 2026.

Despite the historical disadvantage, the Emilians are tipped to hold Udinese to a draw on Saturday, ending a three-match losing run against the Little Zebras.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.