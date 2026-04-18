Real Madrid release Raul Asencio statement with defender set to miss Alaves contest at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 16:00

Real Madrid have revealed that Raul Asencio is currently dealing with an illness that is likely to sideline him for Tuesday's La Liga contest with Alaves at Bernabeu.

Asencio was missing from the squad against Bayern Munich last week through illness, and reports in recent days have claimed that the Spaniard has been in hospital during his recovery process.

It is alleged that the Spaniard has lost six kilograms in a short space of time.

A statement from Real Madrid has revealed that the defender has been diagnosed with "bacterial enterocolitis", with the 23-year-old currently recovering at home.

© Imago

Real Madrid defender Asencio suffering with bacterial enterocolitis

"Following tests carried out on our player Raul Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with bacterial enterocolitis,” the club statement read.

“Asencio is currently at home receiving treatment. His progress will be monitored.”

Real Madrid have put provided a timeframe in terms of his recovery process, but the defender is highly unlikely to be available against Alaves on April 21.

Asencio will also be a major doubt for the clash with Real Betis on April 24, with his return instead potentially coming against Espanyol on May 3.

Bacterial enterocolitis is an inflammation of the small intestine and colon caused by a bacterial infection, which involves symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

© Imago

Asensio's future at Real Madrid is currently unclear

Asencio is currently being linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation in the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old has made 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but he has recently spent time out of the side, allegedly due to a falling-out with Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Asencio played 46 times for Real Madrid last season, but he is behind the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen in the pecking order when it comes to the centre-back spots.