Man United 'contacted' over availability of Europa League-winning boss as Michael Carrick faces 'competition' for top job at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 18:42

Intermediaries have reportedly contacted Manchester United to reveal that Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery would be interested in making the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Michael Carrick is currently in charge of the 20-time English champions, with the 44-year-old taking the job in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, Man United have won eight of their 12 matches, which has seen them rise into third spot in the Premier League table, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

The Red Devils are in a commanding position when it comes to securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, which would put Carrick in a strong position to take the job on a permanent basis.

Carrick is currently regarded as the favourite, but other managers are in the frame, including Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, while Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, who are leaving Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively this summer, are also being considered.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United 'contacted' over availability of Villa boss Emery

Talk of a move for Emery has quietened of late, but according to TEAMtalk, the Spaniard is still on Man United's radar ahead of the summer.

The report claims that intermediaries are actively promoting Emery's availability, with Man United one of the teams being contacted.

Real Madrid are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the Spaniard's situation, as Los Blancos are expected to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Emery has won four Europa League trophies during his career - three with Sevilla and one with Villarreal - while Villa are in the semi-finals of this season's European competition.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Real Madrid 'keeping an eye' on Emery's situation at Villa Park

The 54-year-old has been in charge of Villa since November 2022, boasting a record of 105 wins, 33 draws and 50 defeats from his 188 games at the helm.

Emery has a contract at Villa Park until June 2029, and Villa are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season, sitting fourth in the Premier League table, while the Europa League is another potential route into the 2026-27 European Cup.

Man United and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in world football, though, and it would be very difficult for Emery to turn down a move to either.

Emery had a tough time at Arsenal, but he had success at Paris Saint-Germain, winning seven trophies, and his work at Villa has made him one of the most respected head coaches in the game.