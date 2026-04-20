Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed summer boost as asking price for 10-goal striker now revealed

By Lewis Blain | 20 Apr 2026 13:02

Manchester United are stepping up plans to strengthen their attack this summer and have now been handed encouragement in the pursuit of one of the Premier League’s breakout stars.

The Red Devils are expected to make major changes up front, with doubts growing over the futures of several current forwards.

Now, a key target has become more attainable after the club's transfer stance emerged.

Man Utd handed Eli Junior Kroupi transfer boost

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United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season with the Cherries and has emerged as one of the Red Devils' leading attacking targets.

Now, according to reports, Bournemouth are understood to be willing to sell Kroupi if the right offer arrives this summer, with the south coast club accepting that it can be difficult to keep hold of their best players when elite clubs come calling.

Kroupi has already caught United’s attention by scoring against them in both meetings this season, while his form overall has only strengthened the club’s interest.

How much will Eli Junior Kroupi cost Man Utd this summer?

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Bournemouth are believed to value Eli Junior Kroupi in the region of £50 million and £60 million.

That means United would likely have to pay around £60 million to win the race, with interest also building from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Even at that price, Kroupi may represent strong value, as the teenager has scored ten domestic goals in just 1,312 minutes this season, which works out at roughly one goal every 131 minutes.

For a player still only 19, and already producing at that rate in the Premier League, it is easy to see why United view him as worth the investment.

Eli Junior Kroupi could be United's long-term talisman

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Kroupi looks like the sort of signing who could become the focal point of United’s attack for years to come.

He already has Premier League experience, knows how to find space in the box and has shown he can deliver consistently against top-level opposition.

That is especially important given the struggles of forwards like Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived at Old Trafford with no experience of English football and has found it difficult to make the desired impact.

The France U21 international, by contrast, has already proven he can perform in the Premier League. At just 19, he may not be the finished product, but he has all the ingredients to become United’s long-term talisman.