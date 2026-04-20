Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta plots £78m 'statement' signing who could replace Gabriel Martinelli

By Lewis Blain | 20 Apr 2026 12:07

Arsenal are expected to make at least one major attacking addition this summer as Andrea Berta begins to shape the squad in his image.

A new left winger is high on the club’s wishlist, particularly with uncertainty continuing to surround Gabriel Martinelli and his future at the Emirates Stadium.

And one of Europe’s most exciting wide players has emerged as a leading target.

Arsenal remain keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams

© Imago

Arsenal remain firmly interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer, per TEAMtalk.

The Spain international has 'long been admired' by the Gunners and is once again under close observation after returning from a groin injury that has disrupted much of his season.

Despite being limited to fewer than 20 starts, Williams has still managed four goals and two assists, underlining why the north London outfit view him as one of the best young wingers in Europe.

Berta is believed to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and views him as a potential 'statement' signing as Arsenal look to add more quality and unpredictability to the left side of their attack.

Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao last year, running until 2035, but that deal includes a release clause worth around £78 million, meaning Arsenal could still force through a move if they are willing to pay it.

Will Gabriel Martinelli leave the Emirates Stadium this summer?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Meanwhile, there has been growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Martinelli for much of the season at Arsenal.

While manager Mikel Arteta and the Gunners still value the Brazilian highly, the club are understood to be open to listening to serious offers in the region of £50 million or more this summer, per the same report.

Martinelli has not been at his best this season, and the league leaders are beginning to assess whether an upgrade on the left wing may be needed if they are to take the next step under the Spaniard.

That could leave the door open for a significant reshuffle in attack, with Williams emerging as the standout candidate to come in should Martinelli depart.

Nico Williams could be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

When fully fit, Williams arguably offers more than Martinelli in key attacking areas.

Williams is more explosive in one-vs-one situations, has greater creativity in the final third and looks more capable of consistently producing moments of quality against deep defences.

Martinelli still brings pace, pressing and directness, but his end product has been inconsistent. Williams, by contrast, has already shown for both Athletic Bilbao and the Spain national football team that he can change games at the highest level.

At £78 million, he would not come cheap, but for Arsenal, he could be the sort of marquee signing that immediately lifts their attack to another level.