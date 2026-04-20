“If I talk a lot I will cry”: Pep Guardiola hails Man City “legend” after crucial win over Arsenal in Premier League title race

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 09:33

Pep Guardiola fought to keep his emotions in check when heaping praise on Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva following Sunday’s crucial 2-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The 31-year-old produced a standout performance in an epic Etihad Stadium title showdown just a few days after announcing that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Bernardo has been one of Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenants across a glorious nine-year career at Man City and his display against the Gunners was typical of his Etihad career in the eyes of the Catalan coach.

The tireless Portuguese midfielder made notable contributions in the second half, tracking back and made an important interception to prevent Kai Havertz running through on goal, before beating Viktor Gyokeres to a header inside the penalty area in the closing stages.

Across the 90 minutes, Bernardo covered 12.76 kilometres – more than any other player – while he also made 16 passes into the final third, won five duels, won possession four times, made three tackles and achieved a 90% passing accuracy.

Bernardo’s significant contributions helped title-chasing Man City claim a vital victory that has seen them move to within three points of leaders Arsenal, with the Citizens still boasting a game in hand.

© Imago / Sportimage

Pep Guardiola: ‘Bernardo Silva deserves the biggest recognition’

Asked to share his feeling towards Bernardo following his superb display against Arsenal, Guardiola told reporters: “Gratitude. If I talk a lot I will cry.

“[I’d like to say] thank you so much on behalf of this club for what you have done. He proves that football starts here [the mind] to the feet.

“That guy is not the fastest, but he knows exactly in every single moment what is required.

“Always he is committed and never injured. Last season defined him, when others were not there always, he was there suffering like the first.

“His mentality is important. Always he sees the positive things in life. When you have life in that spirit. He deserves the biggest recognition.

“When you write legend, you have to write it in capital letters. Not just today, every single game in nine years.

“No chance that these years together would have been so special without him. A special player. Wherever he will go, the team will be so lucky to have him.

Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Bernardo reacts to “very big” victory over title rivals

Speaking to Sky Sports after receiving their Man of the Match award, Bernardo said: “Very big (win), obviously, because that puts us in a position where if we win the game in hand, we are on the same points (as Arsenal).

“If you look two weeks ago, this didn’t look very likely this scenario. A tough game, a good game, but we are happy that we can be on the same points.

"We were there. Our fans were there. So I'm really proud.”

Bernardo has already lifted one piece of silverware as Man City captain this season, after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley last month, and the possibility of winning two more trophies is still alive.

Indeed, Man City have strengthened their hopes of winning the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks, meaning Bernardo could depart the club as a domestic treble winner and increase his impressive trophy haul at the Etihad to 21.

The midfielder and the rest of Guardiola’s squad will now turn their attention to a trip to relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday when Man City could climb to the top of the table on goal difference with a victory, before Arsenal face Newcastle on Saturday.