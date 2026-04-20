Michael Carrick "number one" choice for Man United job if one thing happens, Red Devils legend claims

By Ben Knapton | 20 Apr 2026 20:21

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick should be in the "number one position" for the permanent job if he can secure Champions League football, Red Devils legend Gary Pallister has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The former Utd midfielder had shown promise in the dugout during his brief stint in charge in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, but he was snubbed in favour of Ralf Rangnick and eventually Erik ten Hag for the permanent gig.

However, having honed his craft further at Middlesbrough, Carrick was trusted to take the reins after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, and the 44-year-old has overseen a magnificent revival that should end with Man Utd securing Champions League football.

Saturday's gritty 1-0 win over Chelsea put the third-placed Red Devils 10 points clear of the sixth-placed Blues in the Premier League table, but there is still uncertainty as to whether Carrick will be given the job permanently while Man Utd run the rule over the likes of Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Julian Nagelsmann.

Four-time Premier League winner Pallister believes that Carrick is worthy of a long-term contract if he guides the club back into the Champions League, telling Sports Mole: "Wow, it's a conundrum isn't it?

How Michael Carrick can become "number one" choice for Man United job

© Iconsport / PA Images

"If you knew Michael was going to get you to the Champions League, when Amorim left then I'm sure they'd have grabbed it with both hands, because it's so important that the club get Champions League football for a number of reasons.

“One being the sponsorship money that it takes away if they don't qualify, so it gives them a bigger chance in the transfer window. I think it puts him in the number one position for it.

“He knows the football club, he's cut his teeth at Middlesbrough, he's had the experience of managing Manchester United, albeit on an interim basis. He's brought resilience to the side that probably wasn't there under Amorim.

“Are we playing sumptuous, attractive, fantastic football at the moment? Probably not, but we're getting the job done. We probably weren't the better side at Chelsea but when you're down to the bare necessities at the back, play Mazraoui at centre-half and still come away with a win and a clean sheet, it speaks volumes for the resilience. I think he probably deserves a chance.”

Across two spells as Man United caretaker manager, Carrick has overseen 10 wins, three draws and just two defeats from 15 matches in all competitions, during which time his sides have scored 28 goals while conceding 16.

When can Man United qualify for the Champions League?

© Imago / Visionhaus

Thanks to their remarkable revival under Carrick's tutelage, Man Utd are potentially just a couple of victories away from securing Champions League football, which they could do against bitter rivals Liverpool in two weeks' time.

In the best-case scenario this week and next weekend, Chelsea (48 points) would draw with Brighton & Hove Albion (47 points), Man Utd (58) would beat Brentford (48), and all of Bournemouth (48), Everton (47), Sunderland (46) and Fulham (45) would lose.

Carrick's men would then have 61 points with 12 left to fight for and could not be caught by Brighton, Brentford, Bournemouth, Everton, Sunderland or Fulham, leaving Chelsea as their only remaining threat to a top-five finish.

However, as Man Utd would have 61 points to Chelsea's 49, they would only need to draw with Liverpool to build an unassailable lead over the Blues and seal Champions League football.

Gary Pallister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetBrain.