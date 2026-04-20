Real Sociedad vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 20:08 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 20:11

Fresh from their success in the Copa del Rey final, Real Sociedad will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Wednesday night.

Real Sociedad are currently seventh in the La Liga table, two points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are eighth, just one point behind their opponents in this game.

Match preview

Real Sociedad beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday evening to secure the trophy, and the result also saw the Basque outfit secure qualification for the league phase of the 2026-27 Europa League.

The White and Blues are 15 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and are not going to secure Champions League football for next season, meaning that there is not an awful lot for the team to play for in the final stages of the campaign.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side will still be on a high following their Copa del Rey success, though, and they will want to finish the campaign positively, with their recent form strong.

La Real, who are seventh in the La Liga table, have picked up seven points from their last four league matches, but they were held to a 3-3 draw by Alaves in their last game in Spain's top flight.

Real Sociedad have the seventh-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 28 points from 16 matches, while Getafe have the sixth-best record on their travels in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe have not made the top six in La Liga since finishing fifth in 2018-19, but they are currently in the mix for a European finish, occupying eighth spot in the division, only three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo and five from Real Betis in fifth.

The Deep Blue Ones have actually won six of their last nine matches in Spain's top flight, including two of their last three, but they lost 1-0 to Levante last time out.

Jose Bordalas' side have only scored 27 times in La Liga this season, which is the second-worst attacking record in the division, but they have conceded just 32 - the same as Atletico Madrid.

Getafe actually lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, recording 14 wins to Real Sociedad's 10, while there have been 11 draws.

The Deep Blue Ones suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in the reverse league game earlier this season, but they did win 3-0 in the corresponding clash last term.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Getafe La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Inaki Ruperez and Alvaro Odriozola for this match through injury, while checks need to be made on Igor Zubeldia and Arsen Zakharyan.

The home side will also be without Sergio Gomez through suspension, with the Spaniard serving a suspension after being sent off in the team's last league game against Alaves.

Real Sociedad head coach Matarazzo will make changes from the side that started the Copa del Rey final, with Takefusa Kubo, Brais Mendez and Orri Oskarsson potentially among those introduced, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to be rested.

As for Getafe, Juanmi is out of the match through injury, while Borja Mayoral is viewed as a major doubt for the fixture on Wednesday night.

The visitors will also be missing two players through suspension, with Domingos Duarte picking up a milestone yellow card against Levante last time out, while Zaid Romero was sent off in the same match.

As a result, there will have to be two defensive changes for this game, with Djene Dakonam likely to drop into the back five from midfield, while Sebastian Boselli should come into the XI.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Gorrotxategi, Soler; Kubo, Mendez, Guedes; Oskarsson

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Abqar, Dakonam, Boselli; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Liso; Satriano, Vazquez

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Getafe

Getafe's form is strong, and with Real Sociedad expected to make changes from the Copa del Rey, we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for at least a point on Wednesday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.