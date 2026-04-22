Aurelien Tchouameni transfer update: Could Man United sign Real Madrid midfielder this summer?

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 18:03

Real Madrid could reportedly look to hand a contract extension to French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in order to ward off interest from Manchester United.

Tchouameni's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Man United believed to be considering making a move for the France international during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to sign two new central midfielders in the upcoming market, and Tchouameni is believed to be a £70m target for the 20-time English champions.

However, according to talkSPORT, Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell the 26-year-old, and there is a chance that he could be handed a contract extension.

Tchouameni's existing deal with the capital giants is due to expire in the summer of 2028, having penned a six-year contract upon his arrival from Monaco in 2022.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid 'open' to handing contract extension to Tchouameni

Real Madrid want to sign a high-profile central midfielder this summer, with Manchester City's Rodri and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez on their radar.

Should either target become available, it is understood that Tchouameni could be allowed to leave, with the Frenchman not viewed as indispensable.

Tchouameni is said to be happy at Real Madrid but would be open to exploring a move to Man United, who are long-term admirers of the ex-Monaco youngster.

Man United need to bring in a replacement for Casemiro this summer, with the Brazil international's contract due to expire at the end of June, while Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to make his mark in Manchester, is set to leave the Red Devils in the upcoming market.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Could Man United seriously sign Tchouameni?

The 20-time English champions are in an excellent position to return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, currently sitting third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United are planning a big transfer window, and signing Tchouameni would be a serious statement of intent considering that he is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

Tchouameni is thought to be open to leaving Real Madrid, but he would only depart for another powerhouse in world football, and Man United certainly fit the bill.

A lot would have to fall into place for Man United to sign Tchouameni this summer, but it is a deal that the 20-time English champions could potentially pull off.