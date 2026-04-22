Preview: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 17:21 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 17:21

RB Leipzig can take a giant step towards Champions League qualification with a win in the Bundesliga at Red Bull Arena against Union Berlin on Friday.

Sitting in third with 59 points, Leipzig are five points ahead of fifth-placed Hoffenheim with just four matchweeks remaining, whereas Marie-Louise Eta's visitors are 11th with 32 points.

Match preview

Leipzig emerged as 3-1 winners against Eintracht Frankfurt on April 18, winning their fourth game in a row, and it was also their sixth triumph in seven matches.

Ole Werner's side scored 15 goals in that stretch, and they only conceded five times, whereas they had conceded 10 goals and netted on 11 occasions in their prior seven clashes.

Die Roten Bullen now need eight points from their final four fixtures to secure a return to the Champions League, though the battle between Spain and Germany for a fifth spot in the competition is fierce, meaning fifth could be enough for a place alongside Europe's elite.

The hosts' record against Friday's visitors has been far from perfect recently given they were held to two goalless stalemates in 2024-25, before losing 3-1 away from home in December 2025.

Leipzig's displays at Red Bull Arena have been excellent, with the club undefeated in their last five at the stadium, getting the better of opponents in each of their past three at home.

© Iconsport / Matthias Koch, dpa, PictureAlliance

Marie-Louise Eta made history when she took charge of Union against Wolfsburg on April 18, becoming the first woman to lead a men's team out on the pitch in Europe's top five leagues, though her side were beaten 2-1 by the Wolves.

Union were unfortunate to lose that game considering they only faced 0.19 xG and three shots inside the box, whereas they produced nearly two expected goals and 17 attempts inside the penalty area.

Die Eisernen come into the weekend's clash hoping to arrest their poor form, with the team winless in four games, a period in which they were beaten three times.

The visitors failed to score more than once in those matches, netting a total of three goals, and they also conceded 10 goals in their past four outings.

Union's fortunes on the road have been alarming considering they have only won one of their last eight contests away from home, suffering defeats on five occasions.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

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Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

Leipzig's most important stars are fit for the final stretch of the season, including first-choice centre-backs Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba.

Nicolas Seiwald started as the deepest midfielder against Frankfurt, and he is likely to retain his place next to number eights Assan Ouedraogo and Christoph Baumgartner.

Yan Diomande will hope to continue his impressive season in front of goal by scoring his 13th Bundesliga goal of 2025-26.

Union's squad is also largely available, but attacker Woo-Yeong Jeong is suspended, and he will not make his 27th league appearance of the season.

Oliver Burke and Ilyas Ansah can be expected to start behind centre-forward Andrej Ilic, while Rani Khedira and Aljoscha Kemlein are set to patrol midfield.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Rothe; Burke, Ansah; Ilic

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Union Berlin

Union were impressive against Wolfsburg despite losing, and they may prove to be challenging opponents on Friday.

However, Leipzig have been irresistible of late, and with the backing of a home crowd, they should be seen as favourites at Red Bull Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.