Mohamed Salah: Champions League 'enter' bidding war for Liverpool summer target

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Apr 2026 00:34

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande following recent talks with the player's representatives.

FSG were believed to have recently approved Liverpool's £87m swoop for the Ivory Coast international, as the Reds seek Mohamed Salah's successor.

The Egyptian has confirmed he will leave Anfield as a free agent following a historic nine-year stint on Merseyside, and Arne Slot had spoken about the need for a more skilful and rapid wide player to break down deep-sitting defences in the Premier League.

Diomande emerged as a rumoured primary candidate to fill the impending void left by Salah after the Reds' extensive scouting of several high-profile targets across Europe; however, PSG's reported interest could throw a spanner in the works.

PSG 'enter' bidding war for £87m-rated Leipzig starlet

© Imago / Picture Point LE

According to Mirror Football via Sky Germany, sporting director Luis Campos has supposedly entered the race for the 19-year-old as the French giants look to bolster their own attacking options.

While Liverpool are still considered the frontrunners for the Ivorian, the emergence of PSG introduces a significant financial obstacle.

The German outfit are expected to demand the above fee in the region of £87m for a player who has attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

This massive asking price could deter some suitors as a bidding war takes shape for the wide attacker who has scored 12 Bundesliga goals and set up six.

Slot 'identifies' tactical necessity for more explosive wide players

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

The pursuit of Diomande stems from a tactical observation: the current squad lack the explosive pace needed to unlock a disciplined low block.

Slot has previously highlighted that the landscape of English football has shifted towards more structured defensive units and set-piece dominance.

Integrating a player with the profile of the Leipzig teenager would provide the tactical flexibility needed to reclaim the domestic crown lost this season after a meek title defence.

Success in this transfer for Liverpool will likely depend on whether the recruitment team can persuade the youngster to opt for the Premier League rather than the French capital.