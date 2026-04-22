Preview: Brest vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 22 Apr 2026 00:30 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 00:31

Aiming to keep the Ligue 1 title race within reach, Lens will pay a visit to Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brittany when they battle Brest on Friday.

After 29 matchdays, Lens are still in with a chance to win the league, coming from behind to defeat Toulouse 2-0 last week, while Les Pirates are 12th, drawing Nantes 1-1 on Sunday.

Match preview

Their place in Ligue 1 next season may be secure, but Stade Brestois have shown little consistency as the campaign nears its end.

They enter this match on a four-game winless run in the top-flight, collecting just one point over that stretch.

Eric Roy’s men have won three of their last four league fixtures at Stade Francis-Le Ble, but on Friday could suffer successive home defeats for the first time all season.

That 4-3 defeat versus Rennes earlier this month was the only time in 2025-26 that this side went on to lose a Ligue 1 fixture after netting the opening goal.

With three matches remaining this season at Stade Francis-Le Ble, the Brittany club must win each of those outings to equal their number of home wins in this competition from 2024-25 (10).

In their four previous games against Ligue 1 sides currently in the top three, Brest have yet to win, collecting just one point over that stretch (0-0 draw versus Lyon).

© Imago / PsnewZ

Just when it appeared the title race was over, Lens pulled off a thrilling second-half comeback last week and got some help from Lyon.

Pierre Sage’s former team beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 two days after his Racing side won for a second time this year domestically after conceding first.

Three of their remaining five league encounters take place away from home, with this team winning just one of their previous five matches in this competition outside of Stade Bollaert-Delelis (5-0 at Paris FC).

If they can win each of their remaining five outings in the competition, they will equal their number of wins from the 2023-23 campaign when they wound up second.

Dating back to last season, this side have gone on to win their previous 11 league games as the visitors when netting multiple goals.

Les Sang et Or have won their last four visits to Stade Francis-Le Ble, including a 3-1 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Due to a thigh strain, Mama Balde is expected to sit out of this fixture for Brest, as is Kamory Doumbia, who is recovering from a sore groin, while Bradley Locko is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Brendan Chardonnet rescued a point for his side on matchday 29, with the skipper levelling their match with Nantes in the 96th minute.

As for Lens, Regis Gurtner still has a hamstring issue, Jonathan Gradit is doubtful with a lower leg problem, Nidal Celik is questionable because of a knock and Kyllian Antonio has a foot issue.

Saud Abdulhamid kickstarted their comeback last Friday, scoring just beyond the hour mark, before Adrien Thomasson equalised and Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou netted the winner in stoppage time.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Zogbe, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ebimbe, Labeau; Ajorqie

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Brest 0-1 Lens

While they have not been as consistent lately, Lens still have the resilience and determination to stay alive, and we believe they will find a way to remain in the Ligue 1 title race on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.