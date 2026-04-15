Preview: Lens vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 15 Apr 2026 02:52

Seeking to close the gap in the Ligue 1 title race, Lens will kick off matchday 29 of the campaign on Friday when they welcome Toulouse to Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Heading into this game, Les Sang et Or are four points back of Paris Saint-Germain for first following a 3-0 defeat versus Lille, while Toulouse sit 10th, losing 4-0 to that same team last Sunday.

Match preview

The league title, which was in their grasp multiple times this season, could be slipping away from Lens at the moment.

Les Parisiens have a game in hand on them, making the margin for error virtually nil for the Northern French side.

They should feel good about their chances to temporarily gain some ground on Friday with Pierre Sage’s team winning 13 of their previous 14 encounters at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Since a 3-2 defeat versus Monaco in February, this side have won their last two top-flight outings at home by a combined margin of 8-1.

A victory on Friday would mark the first time they will have claimed at least 13 triumphs at home in a single Ligue 1 campaign since 2022-23, when they won a total of 17.

Lens have won three of their previous four meetings with Toulouse on home soil in this competition, conceding just once in those three victories.

© Imago

In a month renowned for humour, the only joke around Toulouse right now has been their brutal defending.

Carles Martinez’s men have been outscored by a combined margin of 7-1 in their two April league fixtures, while conceding three or more goals in three of their last four top-flight affairs.

More often than not, his side have floundered against the top Ligue 1 teams, losing five of seven meetings this season versus clubs currently in the top four.

Four of their last five away contests in this competition ended in defeat for Le Tefece, three of which were by a single goal.

That said, they are five points away from equalling their entire total from the previous campaign with five chances to reach or surpass that mark.

Toulouse have points in two of their previous three Ligue 1 matches against Lens, winning their previous visit to Stade Bollaert-Delelis 1-0 last year.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

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Hamstring issues are likely to keep Regis Gurtner and Samson Baidoo out of the Lens fold on Friday, while Jonathan Gradit is dealing with a lower leg injury.

Kyllian Antonio has a sore foot and is questionable as well, and Ruben Aguilar is likely to sit out again with a sore calf.

On the Toulouse side, Abu Francis has a tibia fracture, and Frank Magri is dealing with a knee problem, leaving him doubtful for this one.

Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez could both be sidelined with ankle injuries, while Mark McKenzie will be suspended following his straight red card against Lille.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Celik, Ganiou, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Saint-Maximin; Edouard

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Cresswell, Koumbassa, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Casseres, Diop, Vossah; Donnum, Gboho; Emersonn

We say: Lens 2-0 Toulouse

For whatever reason, Toulouse appear timid and overwhelmed when facing the top teams in the league, and that should bode well for a struggling but desperate Lens side who know their title hopes may rest on their ability to win out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.