Arsenal lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Max Dowman decision made

By Ben Knapton | 17 Apr 2026 20:51

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman is likely to miss out on a dream start when the Gunners face Manchester City in Sunday's tantalising Premier League top-of-the-table battle.

The 16-year-old may have anticipated a place in the first XI when Noni Madueke - covering for the already-stricken Bukayo Saka - came off injured against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in midweek.

However, while Saka is still sidelined for the weekend - according to Mikel Arteta - the Gunners boss issued a positive update on Madueke, whose problem was seemingly nothing more than a contact issue.

As a result, Dowman could be restricted to a cameo role as Arteta sides with Madueke's experience on Sunday, but there are no guarantees that Martin Odegaard (knee) will return for the crunch clash.

Eberechi Eze is therefore in line for another start in the number 10 role, in support of Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard, who should demote Gabriel Martinelli back down to the bench in a familiar swap.

Back to 100% after battling a recent illness, Declan Rice joins a jaded Martin Zubimendi in the centre of the park, but there is scope for at least one change in the rearguard.

Cristhian Mosquera was given the nod at right-back against Sporting, but a well-rested Ben White should now resume his battle with Jeremy Doku from the EFL Cup final, as Jurrien Timber remains uncertain alongside fellow full-back Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

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