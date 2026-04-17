Man City lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Nico O'Reilly injury boost

By Ben Knapton | 17 Apr 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 20:52

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he expects Nico O'Reilly to be fit for Sunday's Premier League top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Englishman suffered a hamstring scare in last weekend's 3-0 victory over Chelsea after opening the scoring, although Guardiola issued a positive update on his fitness in Friday's pre-game press conference.

As a result, O'Reilly is expected to be fine to take his place at left-back in the City XI, which will still be missing three of his fellow defenders in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol due to injury.

However, Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov have formed a formidable partnership in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Matheus Nunes has relegated Rico Lewis to a bit-part role at right-back.

Now confirmed to be departing when the campaign draws to a close, Bernardo Silva faces Arsenal for the final time as a Man City player, alongside long-time teammate Rodri in the centre of the park.

Exhibiting his creative genius with his assist for Guehi against Chelsea, Rayan Cherki sets up a goal every 138 minutes in the Premier League on average and will pull the strings in an unchanged front four.

Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku are primed to give Piero Hincapie and Ben White the roughest of rides, while Erling Haaland bids to end a rare four-game run without a goal in the Premier League.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Man City

Check out Sports Mole's video preview and prediction for Man City vs. Arsenal: