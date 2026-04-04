Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lille vs. Lens

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Apr 2026 00:20

Three Ligue 1 matches will unfold throughout Saturday, including Lille taking on Lens.

Elsewhere, Strasbourg will face Nice and Rennes will head to Brest.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Strasbourg will aim to continue their push in Ligue 1 when they host struggling Nice at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.

This will be one of two meetings between the sides in April, as Le Racing, who remain involved in three competitions, are also set to host Les Aiglons in the Coupe de France semi-final on April 22.

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Nice

This fixture has produced goals in recent meetings, and we expect another competitive encounter on Saturday as both teams chase crucial points at a decisive stage of the season.

However, with leading scorer Panichelli ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Strasbourg could struggle in attack, which may boost Nice’s chances as they search for consecutive away victories for the first time this season, making another stalemate the most likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Nice, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

European hopefuls Rennes return from the international break with a short trip to Brest, as both sides aim to revive their faltering form in Saturday’s Brittany derby at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Both clubs have seen their momentum stall in recent weeks, with the hosts losing back-to-back outings and the visitors also winless in their last two matches (D1, L1).

We say: Brest 1-1 Rennes

This Brittany derby features two sides seeking to rediscover form after the international break, suggesting a cautious and competitive encounter.

As such, a balanced contest appears likely, and given four of the last six meetings between the sides at Francis-Le Ble have ended in draws, another stalemate looks the most probable outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brest vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Lens will resume their Ligue 1 title bid when they face arch-rivals Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.

The visitors head into the Derby du Nord in second spot in the Ligue 1 table, while the hosts are 12 points worse off in fifth position.

We say: Lille 1-2 Lens

Lens have experienced disappointment in recent trips to Stade Pierre-Mauroy, but they have performed well on their travels this season, claiming seven wins in 13 away league games.

With that in mind, we think the title hopefuls will edge out their rivals to keep the pressure on PSG.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups