Tottenham transfer news: Spurs at risk of being 'torpedoed' in 'stunning' summer move

By Ben Sully | 04 Apr 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 09:35

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target Bart Verbruggen from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manuel Neuer remains Bayern's long-standing number one goalkeeper, but at the age of 40, he is in the closing stages of his career.

The Bavarians are still keen to extend Neuer's stay at the Allianz Arena, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the veteran shot-stopper is yet to decide whether to sign a new deal or end his 15-year stay in Munich.

Even if he remains at the club, Neuer's injury struggles this season highlight the need for Bayern to find a long-term successor.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Bayern could disrupt Tottenham's Verbruggen pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, the German giants have identified Verbruggen as a potential replacement for Neuer.

Bayern are said to be 'great' admirers of the Brighton man, who is currently their 'leading candidate' in the search for a new goalkeeper.

The report claims that Bayern's interest in Verbruggen could 'torpedo' any plans Spurs have of signing the Netherlands international.

Tottenham have a 'long-standing' interest in the 24-year-old and could look to reunite him with his former Brighton head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, if they are successful in their Premier League survival fight.

De Zerbi, who was recently appointed Tottenham boss, was in the Brighton dugout when Verbruggen was signed from Anderlecht in the summer of 2023.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why are Spurs in the market for a new goalkeeper?

Spurs number one Guglielmo Vicario has recorded 13 shutouts in 43 competitive appearances during a difficult campaign.

While he may be the club's first-choice goalkeeper, Vicario's overall form has been disappointing this season, leading to Igor Tudor's decision to drop him for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid.

However, Antonin Kinsky made two profile errors before being hauled off in the 17th minute, a clear example that he is not ready to be Tottenham's number one.

As a result, Spurs will surely look to address their goalkeeping situation in the summer transfer window, with De Zerbi likely to oversee a rebuild if the team stay in the top flight.