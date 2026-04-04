Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 02:30

Saturday's Bundesliga action will be significant in the race for the title, but also the race to remain in the division for another season.

Six fixtures take place at 2:30pm on Saturday, with the headline game Bayern Munich's clash with hosts Freiburg, though Borussia Dortmund's game against Stuttgart at 5:30pm will have an impact on battle for Champions League football.

Hoffenheim will play Mainz 05 - a crucial match at both ends of the table - and Bayer Leverkusen will hope to push up the table by beating Wolfsburg.

RB Leipzig will also hope to claim three points when they face hosts Werder Bremen, as will Hamburger SV when they take on Augsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach could take a huge step towards safety with a win against Heidenheim.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich could move one step closer to the Bundesliga title on Saturday, when they travel to take on European hopefuls Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are looking for a third win on the bounce this weekend, while the Bavarians will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

We say: Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Freiburg may have turned a corner before the international break, but their burgeoning resurgence could be cut short by a rampant Bayern on Saturday.

The Bavarians are almost impossible to stop going forward, and unless Freiburg can stifle their opponents, then they look set for a return to losing ways this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

Hoffenheim's clash with visitors Mainz 05 at PreZero Arena on Saturday could be key in the race for top four and Bundesliga survival.

Sitting in fifth place with 50 points, the hosts are only three points from third, whereas their opponents are 11th with 30 points and could move nine clear of the relegation zone.

We say: Hoffenheim 1-1 Mainz 05

Hoffenheim have faltered in recent weeks, but they have rarely been outclassed at PreZero Arena this season.

Mainz's ability to avoid defeat away from home has been impressive, so perhaps Saturday's match will see both teams take a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Fighting for their Champions League hopes, RB Leipzig will travel to take on Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen at Weserstadion on Saturday.

Die Roten Bullen are looking to build on their vital win last time out, while Die Werderaner could continue their resurgence this weekend.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Werder have improved significantly under Thioune in recent weeks, but their dire home record suggests that they could struggle against their Champions League-chasing opponents on Saturday.

Leipzig's impressive 5-0 demolition of Hoffenheim prior to the international break will give them a major boost as they fight for their spot in the top four, and though they have proven lacklustre on the road, they could prove too much for Werder to handle this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Hamburger SV will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they welcome Augsburg to the Volksparkstadion.

The hosts currently sit 12th in the Bundesliga and are six points above 16th-placed St Pauli, while the visitors are only one point above Hamburg in 10th.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-0 Augsburg

It is difficult to split these two sides, but Augsburg's poor defensive record and their struggles away from home means we are backing Hamburg to pick up all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Borussia Monchengladbach's clash at Borussia Park against Heidenheim on Saturday will have enormous ramifications on the Bundesliga's relegation battle.

Gladbach may be in 13th place with 29 points, but they are only five points ahead of the bottom three, while Heidenheim are cut adrift in 18th place with just 15 points following their 3-3 stalemate with Bayer Leverkusen on March 21.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Heidenheim

Heidenheim demonstrated rare glimpses of quality before the international break, but their overall form cannot be ignored.

Gladbach should have enough to regularly threaten the visitors' goal, and there is no reason to believe that their opponents can keep them at bay.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Desperate to claw themselves closer to Bundesliga safety, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg will travel to take on European hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Saturday.

Die Werkself are looking for their first win in six games this weekend, while Die Wolfe are hoping to avoid a fifth defeat in six matches.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Wolfsburg

Leverkusen have struggled in recent weeks, though their resilience suggests that they are unlikely to be beaten this weekend.

Wolfsburg will be desperate for a result, and they could put up a significant fight, but their own troubles could see them drop two points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

A loss for hosts Stuttgart against Borussia Dortmund at MHPArena could leave them outside of the Bundesliga's top four.

Second-placed Dortmund's tally of 61 points means they are comfortably ahead of the third placed hosts, who have 53 points and are only three ahead of fifth-placed Hoffenheim despite beating Augsburg 5-2 on March 22.

We say: Stuttgart 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's recent vulnerability suggests that Saturday's clash could be an entertaining affair if Stuttgart continue to excel in the final third.

While the visitors boast a significant lead in the table, the hosts' record against their opponents is outstanding, and they may come out on top this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups