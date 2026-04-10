Chelsea vs. Man City: Erling Haaland's record against the Blues

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 10:49 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 10:49

Fresh from scoring a 12th hat-trick since joining Manchester City in 2022, Erling Haaland prepares to spearhead the charge for Pep Guardiola's side once again on Sunday afternoon, when the Sky Blues battle Chelsea in a Premier League blockbuster.

The Scandinavian sensation took home another match ball last weekend, as Man City pummelled Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals, shortly after taking home the 2025-26 EFL Cup crown at Arsenal's expense.

Haaland got little change out of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in that final, though - Nico O'Reilly was the star of the show instead - and the former Borussia Dortmund man has also failed to score in each of his last three Premier League games.

Nevertheless, Haaland has still claimed an exceptional 40 goal involvements from 44 matches in all competitions this season - 33 of his own and seven assists - and he has made a habit of directly contributing against Chelsea in the past.

Ahead of Sunday's mouth-watering showdown, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's individual record against Chelsea.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Chelsea

Played: 7

Won: 4

Drawn: 3

Lost: 0

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

Erling Haaland has faced Chelsea competitively a total of seven times in all competitions, all in the Premier League, and has helped the Citizens come out on top on four occasions as well as draw three times.

The Norwegian has scored four goals and has registered one assist in that time, although he failed to make the net ripple in his first two meetings with the West Londoners in his debut campaign at the Etihad (2022-23).

Haaland started and played the full 90 minutes without scoring in a 1-0 away win in January 2023, before coming off the substitutes' bench for the final 16 minutes in another 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture four months later.

Man City's No.9 celebrated scoring his first two goals against Chelsea in December 2023, but it was not enough to fire the Citizens to victory as they played out an enthralling 4-4 draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland then drew a blank in front of goal in the reverse fixture, as Chelsea held City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad, but the striker was on target for the Citizens in a 2-0 away victory on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 campaign.

Each of Haaland's first three goals against Chelsea were netted at Stamford Bridge, before he scored the second goal in Man City's 3-1 home victory over the Blues in January 2025. He also assisted Phil Foden for his goal and City's third at the Etihad.