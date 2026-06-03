Eli Junior Kroupi transfer: Who most needs the Bournemouth teen sensation this summer?

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 07:00

Eli Junior Kroupi's debut season in the Premier League made for particularly interesting viewing.

Imports to the English top flight usually need time to settle, but not the 19-year-old, who netted 13 times in 33 appearances in 2025-26, 21 of which were starts.

What was especially striking was how he had not come close to that number for Lorient in Ligue 1 before their relegation in 2023-24.

Admittedly, it would have been out of place to expect a 17-year-old to score that many, though Kroupi still managed to find the net five times.

Although he scored 22 goals in the 2024-25 season as the club from Brittany returned to the big time, that number coming in Ligue 2 meant that any praise came with the caveat of being scored in the second tier of French football.

Fast forward to the denouement of his debut season in Premier League football, and the forward's stock has risen and then some.

Of his 13 goals, only two were penalties, with his return impressively coming from 52 shots all season.

Unsurprisingly, the teenager outdid his Expected Goals (xG), with his 13 league goals coming from xG of 8.40.

However, even more striking was his Expected Goals on Target (xGOT) of 9.79, highlighting Kroupi's admirable adeptness at adding value to an already presentable scoring chance or doing likewise with a low-percentage opportunity.

While there is always the need to preach caution as such returns are usually unsustainable, three of the four Champions League semi-finalists, as well as Manchester City, are said to be interested in the forward, capable of leading the attack on his own under certain conditions and supporting another frontman.

?⭐️ Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City have all called recently to be informed on Eli Junior Kroupi.



❗️ FC Bayern did the same in April, all clubs waiting for Bournemouth to indicate price.



? https://t.co/lDDfEjojtT pic.twitter.com/vkouyuaGOI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2026

Here, Sports Mole weighs up the pros and cons for Kroupi as four Champions League giants circle the 19-year-old sensation.

Eli Junior Kroupi to PSG: Does it make sense?

© Iconsport / Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire

A return to his homeland with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain holds obvious romantic appeal for the French teenager.

Under Luis Enrique, the Parisians have embraced a youth-centric model, typically deploying a fluid 4-3-3 formation.

Kroupi can operate effectively as an attacking midfielder or central striker in this system, although Enrique still faces a tactical dilemma over where to use him given Ousmane Dembele's status as first choice in the latter role.

As for stability, PSG offer a familiar environment and guaranteed silverware, but the intense competition for places could restrict the regular starting minutes that a player of his burgeoning status requires.

Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal: Does it make sense?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Fresh from securing their first Premier League title in 22 years under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal represent arguably the most stable and attractive project in European football.

Arteta has forged a meticulously drilled outfit that seamlessly transitions between a 4-3-3 and a 3-2-4-1 in possession.

In this setup, Kroupi could spearhead the attack as a central striker, offering an alternative to Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Jesus.

Alternatively, he could be utilised on the left flank or in attacking midfield, though the former may be far from ideal for a player whose finest play under Iraola came in central roles.

With Arteta's managerial tenure perfectly secure, the North London club provide a rock-solid platform for development.

Joining a squad that just fell agonisingly short in the Champions League final would allow the 19-year-old to test himself at the absolute pinnacle, even if he initially acts as a high-end rotational option rather than an undisputed starter.

Eli Junior Kroupi to Bayern Munich: Does it make sense?

© Imago

Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich generally favour a structured 4-2-3-1 formation, which immediately complicates Kroupi's prospects of starting as a central striker.

With Harry Kane firmly entrenched as the focal point of the attack, the teenage prodigy would almost certainly be deployed further back in attacking midfield or deployed out wide as an inside forward.

However, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz are the primary starters in those positions, with a wide role on the left probably not his finest utilisation of his talent as seen last season for the Cherries.

Still, operating in the pocket behind Kane could prove highly lucrative for Kroupi, allowing him to exploit the space created by the England captain's deep movements.

While Kompany's project is still building momentum after a period of relative managerial upheaval in Munich, the club remains an elite destination.

However, given the sheer depth of attacking options at the Allianz Arena, Kroupi might find his pathway to a regular starting berth blocked, making a move to Germany a significant gamble for a player who thrives on consistent minutes.

Eli Junior Kroupi to Man City: Does it make sense?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester City find themselves at a historic crossroads following the departure of Pep Guardiola, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca widely expected to take the reins.

This impending managerial transition introduces an unusual element of uncertainty regarding City's mid-to-long-term approach.

With Erling Haaland locked in as the undisputed central striker, Kroupi would have virtually no chance of leading the line.

Instead, his path into the team would depend on his ability to adapt to an attacking midfield role, possibly operating as one of the twin number eights in Maresca's preferred system.

While learning the ropes in Manchester is an enticing prospect, the lack of immediate stability after a decade of Guardiola dominance means Kroupi would be stepping into a transition phase, where the club's depth of options could stall his development.