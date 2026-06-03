Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'one step away' from £17.2m defensive signing to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 04:28

Real Madrid are moving swiftly to secure their first major defensive reinforcement of the summer transfer window.

Senior executives in the Spanish capital are understood to have prioritised restructuring the defensive line after another season without a trophy for the LaLiga giants.

With Dani Carvajal departing, Los Blancos are determined to provide competition on the right flank for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had a mixed debut season in the Spanish capital.

Consequently, Los Blancos have successfully finalised negotiations to complete a marquee acquisition from the Italian top flight.

Real Madrid to 'trigger' bargain release clause for Dumfries

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid are one step away from completing the signing of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Spanish heavyweights have reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the 30-year-old Netherlands international over a multi-year contract.

To break the deadlock, the Bernabeu chiefs are prepared to trigger a €20m (£17.3m) release clause embedded within the defender's current contract terms.

Dumfries is believed to have formally accepted the contract proposal presented by Los Blancos, with the official transfer paperwork expected to be processed over the coming days.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! ⚪️??



Deal in place and all agreed with Dutch right back to join Real Madrid from Inter, Spanish club will trigger €20m release clause.



Dumfries has accepted Madrid, deal closed tonight and formal steps to follow. pic.twitter.com/UghisoJwmh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

The robust full-back enjoyed a highly successful stint in Milan, amassing 147 appearances and scoring 20 goals while helping the Nerazzurri secure the Serie A title.

What does Dumfries possibly bring to Real Madrid?

© Imago

The wide defender's athleticism and immense work rate will provide the Spanish giants with a dynamic option on the right side of the defence.

Given that Alexander-Arnold offers more creative passing than aggressive ball-carrying, having a player of Dumfries's profile gives Los Blancos a different attacking threat.

The former PSV Eindhoven captain is also highly experienced on the international stage, having represented the Netherlands at multiple major tournaments.

Activating this cut-price clause allows Real Madrid to preserve vital financial resources as they continue to monitor other high-profile targets ahead of securing more expensive signings for their soon-to-be announced new boss, Jose Mourinho.