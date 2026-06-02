Real Madrid transfer news: Denzel Dumfries 'contact made' as lower release clause revealed

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 15:06

Real Madrid are reportedly considering whether to activate the release clause of Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The La Liga giants are currently waiting to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager after the club elections on June 7.

Nevertheless, it is already known that Los Blancos will attempt to sign a new right-back this summer due to the exit of Dani Carvajal.

As it stands, it is unclear whether direct competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sought, or a younger alternative with the long-term future in mind.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dumfries is on their shortlist should the former be targeted.

© Imago

What is Dumfries release clause?

Romano alleges that Dumfries possesses a release clause worth "slightly less" than €25m (£21.61m) ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are said to have already made contact with Dumfries's representatives, a consequence of talks not being required with Inter.

The Serie A champions are seemingly of the opinion that they will only sell the Netherlands international if his release clause is activated.

Dumfries is approaching legendary status at San Siro with 27 goals and 28 assists having come from 207 appearances in all competitions.

During his five-year stint, he has won two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italias and helped Inter to two Champions League finals, which they lost to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

He has two years left on his contract. At the age of 30, there is the possibility of being open to a new challenge if his release clause is met.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Dumfries the ideal signing for Real Madrid?

Although Dumfries has largely played as a right wing-back at Inter, he would slot in seamlessly as a right-back under Mourinho.

Not only would the 71-cap Netherlands international bring experience and a greater attacking threat than Carvajal, Mourinho would have the option of deploying Alexander-Arnold as a central midfielder as and when required.

The final decision may come down to whether Real chiefs are prepared to pay over £21m on a right-back over the age of 30.