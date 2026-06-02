Real Madrid transfer news: Mourinho's transfer manifesto revealed — six positions, no egos, Ibrahima Konate in the frame

By Axel Clody | 02 Jun 2026 11:08

Jose Mourinho is expected to become Real Madrid's new manager for next season. The Portuguese has been given the green light to sign with the Spanish club and has already begun mapping out a project for his second stint at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the first phase of the work is already complete. Mourinho initially carried out a detailed analysis of Real Madrid's problems this season, of which there were many.

The club ended the campaign without a single trophy, endured dressing-room controversy, went through managerial changes and saw the entire project frustrate supporters and those inside the club in equal measure.

According to the report, Mourinho listened to accounts of incidents within the dressing room and analysed every match from the closing stages of the season. From that process, he reached conclusions on which positions must be strengthened and, crucially, what type of player is required.

Mourinho sets out his vision for Real Madrid

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The current Real Madrid dressing room is populated by several of world football's biggest stars — Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham — and that, it appears, could be a point of concern for the club.

Following his analysis, Mourinho made his position clear: the club do not need more marquee names. Instead, they need players who are hungry for success, willing to run and fight for the result, without allowing ego to interfere.

Before agreeing to return, Mourinho insisted on having an active voice in future signings, not necessarily in choosing specific names, but in defining the profile of player and the positions that must be addressed.

Six positions in the crosshairs

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

In addition to outlining the profile he is seeking, Mourinho has identified the positions he wants to reinforce. The plan is for the club to sign one or two centre-backs, a right-back, a left-back and two midfielders — one as a creative playmaker and the other as a holding midfielder.

Mourinho has made clear that the new centre-back must be experienced and of the highest calibre. At Real Madrid, the defender would partner Antonio Rudiger, who has had his contract extended by a further year. It is for precisely this reason that Ibrahima Konate, who is leaving Liverpool, has been floated as a potential first signing for the Spanish giants ahead of next season.

At full-back, the priority lies on the right side, where the new recruit would compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mourinho wants two reliable options in each full-back position to guarantee competition and development. The need for a right-back would become even more pressing should Fran Garcia leave the club.

Finally, Mourinho is searching for a holding midfielder to operate alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, someone capable of contributing to the creative build-up and becoming a fundamental cog in Real Madrid's attacking machine.