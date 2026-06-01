Man City latest: Rodri sets timeline for decision over future amid Real Madrid transfer links

By Ben Sully | 01 Jun 2026 23:51

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has revealed that he will put a decision over his future on hold until after the 2026 World Cup.

The Citizens are preparing for a new era at Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola decided to call time on his 10-year tenure.

Man City have also bid farewell to the long-serving duo of John Stones and Bernardo Silva, who will become free agents when their contracts expire this summer.

They could face a battle to retain the services of another key member of their squad, given the uncertainty surrounding Rodri's future.

The Spain international is set to enter the final year of his contract amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rodri delivers update amid Real Madrid links

Los Blancos are keen to sign a top-level deep-lying midfielder, having failed to fill the void created by Toni Kroos' retirement two years ago.

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has reportedly earmarked Rodri as a potential transfer target as part of his campaign to beat the club's current president, Florentino Perez.

Rodri was asked about his future when he spoke to reporters at Spain's training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“I try not to give too much importance [to the rumours]. I know it’s part of the job,” Rodri said.

“Especially when a player is approaching the final stage of his contract, it’s normal for names to be mentioned.

“I’m very calm, I know exactly where I stand, and I’ll tell you that perhaps if there hadn’t been a World Cup, things might be different now.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Man City star to delay decision over future

Rodri is part of a squad that will head to North America with high hopes of winning Spain's second World Cup.

In an effort to avoid any distractions, the 29-year-old is not planning to make any big decisions over his future until after this summer's tournament.

“With a World Cup ahead, my responsibility is to stay focused,” Rodri added. “Anything related to my future will wait until after the World Cup.”

Spain will face Iraq and Peru in warm-up games before they go up against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.