Preview: Albania vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jun 2026 23:58

Two sides that missed out on the World Cup 2026 will be hoping to put the disappointment behind them on Wednesday, when Albania host Israel for a friendly at Arena Kombetare.

The Red and Blacks' new manager is looking to make a strong start in the dugout, while the Sky Blue and Whites are aiming for just their second win in seven games.

Match preview

Rolando Maran's Albania are still reeling as the wait for their first ever appearance at the World Cup finals goes on, but the freshly-appointed manager will be keen to use this friendly as a building block for the future.

In fairness to former Red and Blacks boss Sylvinho, he did make it to the playoffs, though his team were downed 2-1 by Poland on March 26.

To make matters worse, Albania extended their losing streak to three matches with a 1-0 defeat against Ukraine just five days later, rubbing salt into the wounds.

However, the nation had gone eight games unbeaten prior to their current run of disappointing results - winning six times in the process - and they will be optimistic about getting back on track.

Hoping to start the revival with a victory on home soil this Wednesday, the hosts will also take heart from the fact that they were able to keep six clean sheets in the eight fixtures before their 2-0 defeat against England in mid-November, a defensive solidity that would be a major asset to any side.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Meanwhile, Ran Ben Shimon's Israel missed out on the World Cup yet again, and are now 56 years removed from their last appearance in the finals back in 1970.

The Sky Blue and Whites rounded off their UEFA qualifying campaign with a 4-1 win over Moldova on November 16, but the triumph was in vain as they finished third in Group I, failing even to make the playoffs.

Shimon's side have only played one game in the aftermath, and were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Georgia on March 26.

That stalemate means that Israel have now come out on top in just one of their last six outings, a lacklustre run that goes back to a 4-0 thrashing of Moldova in early September last year.

With that in mind, the visitors will be aiming to earn a rare win on Wednesday, and if they are able to avoid defeat, it would mark the first time that the Sky Blue and Whites have gone four games unbeaten since 2023.

Albania International Friendlies form:

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Albania form (all competitions):

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Israel International Friendlies form:

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D

Israel form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Albania will be without regular goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on Wednesday, so expect to see Alen Sherri start between the posts, shielded by centre-backs Berat Djimsiti and Bujar Pllana.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Armando Broja of Burnley and Myrto Uzuni of Austin FC look set to operate in a strike partnership, supported by Juljan Shehu from an attacking midfield position.

As for Israel, centre-forwards Anan Khalaily and Tai Baribo have not joined the squad for this friendly, though Dor Turgeman and Idan Toklomati should be on hand to lead the line.

In the centre of the park, Gabi Kanichowsky, Eliel Peretz and Oscar Gloukh will be hoping to give their side a sense of stability, while wing-backs Roy Revivo and Eli Dasa provide width.

Albania possible starting lineup:

Sherri; Hysaj, Pllana, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani; Laci, Shehu, Hoxha; Broja, Uzuni

Israel possible starting lineup:

D Peretz; Dasa, Nachimas, Stoinov, Lemkin, Revivo; Kanichowski, E Peretz, Gloukh; Turgeman, Toklomati

We say: Albania 1-1 Israel

Albania may be coming into this game on the back of a three-game losing streak, but their proven defensive resilience in the months prior could help to keep their opponents at bay.

Israel have struggled for victories across the last nine months, and though they are in better form than the hosts, they could be frustrated once again on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.