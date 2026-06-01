Preview: Poland vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 01 Jun 2026 21:59

Two nations who narrowly missed out on the World Cup meet on Wednesday evening as Poland host Nigeria in an international friendly at PGE Narodowy, Warsaw.

The White-Reds were denied a place at this summer's global tournament after falling to Sweden in the UEFA qualifying play-offs, while the Super Eagles's journey to the finals ended following a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the CAF decider in Rabat last November.

Match preview

Despite fighting back from a goal down on two occasions in March's play-off final in Solna, Poland eventually suffered a 3–2 defeat against Sweden after conceding Viktor Gyokeres's 88th-minute strike, ending the White-Reds' hopes of a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

While Jan Urban's men looked to bounce back from that heartbreak, they followed it with a 2–0 loss to Ukraine on Sunday in Wrocław, where first-half strikes from Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko proved decisive.

As such, Poland have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five games, conceding at least two goals in three of those outings, and head coach Urban has some work to do in the defensive department.

The White-Reds are also at risk of suffering three consecutive defeats for the first time in over three years, while they have not gone three matches without a victory since a five-game winless run between September and November 2024.

However, Poland can take solace in the fact that Sunday's setback against Ukraine was their first friendly defeat since 2018 (W9, D3), though they face a tricky test against opponents who arrive in considerably better form and sit nine places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Currently 26th on the global scale, the Super Eagles are unbeaten in five outings (W4, D1) since suffering a penalty elimination to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final earlier in the year, having claimed third place in the tournament following a shootout triumph over Egypt

In fact, Nigeria have endured only one defeat in regulation time across their last 19 games, yet that resilient run has been tempered by the fact that Eric Chelle's side missed out on the World Cup for a second consecutive edition after a shootout loss to DR Congo in the CAF qualifying play-off.

That said, the three-time AFCON winners enter Wednesday's visit to Warsaw on the back of a 3–0 victory over Jamaica in Saturday's Unity Cup final, where an Alhassan Yusuf brace either side of a Terem Moffi goal sealed the win.

Nigeria have now won three of their last four friendly outings while finding the net at least twice in each of those fixtures, suggesting they could pose a significant attacking threat to a Poland side that has not been the most secure defensively of late.

The Super Eagles also have history on their side, having recorded a victory in the only previous meeting between the sides, though Nigeria have managed just one win in eight games (D2, L5) against European opponents since that 1–0 friendly triumph over Poland in 2018.

Poland International Friendlies form:

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Poland form (all competitions):

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Nigeria International Friendlies form:

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Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Poland finished Sunday's clash with Ukraine seemingly unscathed, though head coach Urban may be inclined to make changes in key areas, with Karol Swiderski and Jakub Kaminski pushing for a start on the flanks.

Jan Bednarek was an unused substitute in that defeat, and the Porto centre-back could be handed an opportunity in defence, while the likes of Mateusz Zukowski, Oskar Wojcik, Kacper Potulski and Norbert Wojtuszek can build on their debut appearances off the bench last time out.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Robert Lewandowski could lead the line once again as he looks to add to his 89 goals for the national side.

Nigeria will be without two of their biggest stars for the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal, with Victor Osimhen unavailable due to his uncertain future at Galatasaray, while Ademola Lookman has been withdrawn as a fitness precaution.

Two key figures from the Unity Cup triumph will also be absent, with Samson Tijani and Saturday's brace hero Yusuf missing due to visa complications.

The squad, however, includes several experienced figures, among them captain Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon, while Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi could mark his 100th cap for the country on Wednesday.

Poland possible starting lineup:

Bulka; Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Pyrka, Zielinski, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski, Kaminski

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Simon; Adams, Onuachu

We say: Poland 2-2 Nigeria

Poland have shown vulnerability at the back in recent times, while Nigeria have proven themselves a potent attacking force, and an open contest seems likely here.

While the White-Reds enter this encounter without the best of momentum, playing in front of their home supporters presents a timely opportunity to turn the tide, though the Super Eagles's resilient form cannot be overlooked — and as such, a score draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.