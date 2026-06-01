Chelsea transfer news: Which of La Liga's big three has best chance of signing Marc Cucurella?

By Darren Plant | 01 Jun 2026 18:36

Chelsea reportedly remain 'relaxed' over Marc Cucurella's desire to return to Spain during the summer transfer window.

Despite the left-back having been a key player at Stamford Bridge for a number of seasons, he is no longer regarded as the 'untouchable' member of the squad that he once was.

Not only has the Spain international's form been far more inconsistent, the 27-year-old has already publicly acknowledged that he would be open to returning to his homeland.

Reports have recently indicated that Xabi Alonso would prefer to keep him in his squad, albeit with an acknowledgement that the situation could evolve.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea currently have no overwhelming concerns over how the situation may progress.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why do Chelsea possess a soft stance on Cucurella future?

The report suggests that Jorrel Hato's development during the second half of the campaign has reassured Chelsea chiefs that they have a ready-made alternative.

Although not mentioned in the report, Chelsea also having Valentin Barco arriving from Strasbourg. He would be an option at left wing-back if Alonso deploys a back three.

If a proposal is made that meets Chelsea's valuation, it is indicated that Blues officials would be prepared to give the green light to a sale.

That all said, the chances of either Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid doing so remain variable.

Barcelona can only sign Cucurella if they are able to sell one of their current defenders. Homegrown left-back Alejandro Balde would likely be the player pushed closer to the exit door.

There are allegedly doubts over whether Real Madrid would be prepared to pay in the region of £45m for Cucurella, while Atletico could be in a position to do that and test Chelsea's resolve.

© Imago

Would Cucurella have a preference in La Liga?

As someone who spent part of his youth days at Barcelona, made one appearance for the first team and featured on 54 occasions for Barcelona 'B', the assumption is that a return to Catalonia would be his preference.

However, Cucurella may have to be open-minded if his desire to return to Spain is that strong.

That is despite Atletico currently being nowhere near to challenging for the La Liga title. They finished 25 points behind Barcelona this season.

Despite his links to Barcelona, it is difficult to see Cucurella rejecting Real Madrid if an approach was made and Hansi Flick stuck with Balde.