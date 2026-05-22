Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso 'takes stance' over Marc Cucurella, Atletico Madrid deal

By Darren Plant | 22 May 2026 10:07

Incoming Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen to keep Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.

Although the Blues are currently focused on Sunday's pivotal Premier League fixture at Sunderland, last weekend's appointment of Alonso for 2026-27 onwards has left the Spaniard and the club working on potential transfers.

Having already confirmed his exit from Strasbourg, Valentin Barco appears in line to finalise a move to Chelsea.

As a result, Alonso will have a fresh left-sided and combative option in his squad, subsequently casting doubt over whether Cucurella will remain in West London.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Alonso would prefer to keep Cucurella in his squad, despite interest from elsewhere.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Will Chelsea fend off Cucurella interest?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old in recent weeks.

Most recently, the suggestion has been that Atletico view the Spain international as their priority target at left-back.

That is a development that has come at a time when Cucurella is allegedly ready to return to Spain after five years in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the 'major obstacle' - as it is described - is Alonso wanting to have Cucurella in his squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Alonso reportedly has plans to communicate with Cucurella over the coming weeks. At this point in time, Cucurella has not officially penned fresh terms with Chelsea and his contract runs until 2028.

© Imago

Why Chelsea should cash in on Cucurella

After a rocky start on the back of his big-money transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion, Cucurella has proven to be value for money at Chelsea.

First under Mauricio Pochettino and then Enzo Maresca, he has progressed into an influential member in the dressing room.

A total of nine goals and 13 assists from 162 appearances is also a solid return, but Cucurella has already hinted that he would struggle to turn down Barcelona if an approach was made.

When Jorrel Hato can be used as a left-back or left wing-back and Barco will be viewed as a first-team option, Chelsea owners BlueCo should look to cash in on Cucurella when they can maximise his value.

The report suggests that Cucurella's market value is in the region of £43m. When only a handful of left-backs have cost more in the history of football, that fee for a player who is nearing his 28th birthday would be a justified fee.