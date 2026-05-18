Chelsea transfer news: Valentin Barco makes major announcement on Strasbourg future amid Blues speculation

By Darren Plant | 18 May 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 23:20

Chelsea are seemingly on the brink of signing Valentin Barco after he announced his departure from Strasbourg on Monday night.

While the Blues are currently focused on Tuesday's Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur, preparations are already underway for next season.

Xabi Alonso was announced as the club's new head coach over the weekend, the Spaniard officially starting work on July 1.

Reports have indicated that the Spaniard will have a major say over which players are signed during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, it appears that BlueCo have decided to press on with their acquisition of Barco.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Barco announces Strasbourg exit

The Argentina international took to Instagram on Monday evening to reveal that he would be departing Strasbourg.

Earlier this year, speculation emerged that Chelsea had a deal in place to sign the former Brighton & Hove Albion player from the fellow BlueCo-owned club.

He said: "Today, I must bid farewell to this club where I arrived full of enthusiasm. Over the course of this year and a half, I’ve lived through some truly wonderful moments, including the most beautiful one of our lives on 28/03/2025, when Gemma was born.

I’ve always given everything on the pitch in every match for this shirt. I want to thank my teammates who made it easier for me, Liam and his staff for the trust they placed in me and for making me the player I am, Gary and his staff for understanding me and helping me improve, everyone who works at the club and accompanies and supports us every day, as well as the supporters for the affection they’ve always shown me.

"From afar, I will continue to support and encourage you so that you always win. I am deeply grateful to Strasbourg, and we will return with my family as soon as we can—it’s a very special place in our lives. Thank you so much for this year and a half, and good luck for the future. Thank you, Strasbourg."

As per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are expected to wait until next week before confirming the signing of the 21-year-old.

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Where will Barco fit in at Chelsea?

Although Barco has largely featured as a central midfielder for Strasbourg, he is capable of playing all down the left flank.

With three goals and 11 assists from 58 appearances for Strasbourg, he has improved from the failing to make an impact at Brighton.

As it stands, Barco is likely to be viewed as a backup squad member at Stamford Bridge, yet the two-cap Argentina international could become Alonso's left wing-back if Marc Cucurella moves elsewhere.

Unless that is the case, he may have to be content with the role of plugging holes in different positions across the pitch.

In his three Premier League starts for Brighton during 2023-24, the Seagulls conceded nine goals in games against Manchester City, Bournemouth and Manchester United.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!