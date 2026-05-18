Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso eyes Blues striker shake-up amid 'conversations' over £85m talisman

By Lewis Blain | 18 May 2026 12:31

Chelsea could finally reignite their long-standing pursuit of Victor Osimhen this summer, as preparations continue after the arrival of Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria international is once again attracting major interest from across Europe after another prolific campaign on loan at Galatasaray, where he has continued to establish himself as one of the continent’s most feared centre-forwards.

And with the Blues expected to overhaul their attacking options this summer, Osimhen’s name is firmly back in the conversation behind the scenes.

Chelsea could move for long-term striker target Victor Osimhen

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Chelsea remain among the clubs monitoring Osimhen’s situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 22 goals in just 29 starts during his spell in Turkey, with his performances only strengthening the belief among Europe’s elite that he is capable of transforming a top-level attack.

While Galatasaray are desperate to keep him permanently, reports suggest they would demand around €100 million (£85 million) before entertaining any offers.

Despite that valuation, exploratory 'conversations' are already taking place regarding the striker’s future, with intermediaries actively presenting Osimhen to several elite clubs across Europe, per TEAMtalk.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both believed to be interested, but Chelsea remain firmly in the frame after tracking the striker for several years.

Xabi Alonso factor could boost Chelsea hopes of signing Osimhen

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Chelsea’s hopes of landing Osimhen may receive a significant boost from Alonso’s arrival as their next manager.

The Spaniard’s reputation across European football remains exceptionally high despite his difficult spell at Real Madrid, and there is growing belief that his presence alone could help attract elite talent to Stamford Bridge.

That is particularly important given Chelsea may not be able to offer Champions League football next season.

The report also suggests that Alonso’s tactical vision and long-term ambitions are already helping convince targets that Chelsea remain a serious destination despite recent instability.

Osimhen is also viewed as the kind of aggressive, physically dominant striker who would suit Alonso’s preferred style perfectly, particularly in transition-heavy attacking systems.

Chelsea’s hierarchy have long admired the former Napoli star, and Alonso’s arrival could finally provide the catalyst needed to push a deal forward.

Expect a striker shake-up at Stamford Bridge this summer

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea’s attack looks set for a major overhaul this summer, regardless of whether Osimhen arrives.

Nicolas Jackson, who is set to return from a loan spell at Bayern Munich, will continue to split opinion despite clear flashes of potential, while Liam Delap’s future remains uncertain after an inconsistent campaign.

Questions also persist over Joao Pedro’s long‑term role, with the Brazilian still floating between striker, second forward and the wing.

What Chelsea lack most is a ruthless, reliable No.9 capable of delivering 25‑plus goals at the elite level, and Osimhen would instantly fill that void. His pace, movement, aerial dominance and penalty‑box instincts would transform the frontline and finally give the club the focal point they have missed, arguably since Diego Costa’s peak years.

If Alonso is confirmed at Stamford Bridge, expect Chelsea’s striker plans to accelerate quickly