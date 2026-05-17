Tottenham lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as James Maddison decision made

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 13:27

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could be in contention for his first start of the Premier League season in Tuesday's London derby with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old made his maiden appearance of the campaign as a late substitute in last week's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, where he was controversially denied a last-gasp penalty after falling to the turf under pressure from Lukas Nmecha.

The officials decided that Nmecha played the ball - a claim disputed by Maddison himself - but Roberto De Zerbi may hold back on starting the Englishman given he only came on in the 85th minute against the Whites.

Instead, Conor Gallagher should continue in the most advanced midfield position, in between Randal Kolo Muani - snubbed by France manager Didier Deschamps for the 2026 World Cup - and Mathys Tel, scorer of a stunning opening goal vs. Leeds.

De Zerbi is hopeful that Dominic Solanke will recover from a hamstring injury in time to face his old club, but a fully-fit Richarlison is a safer option to lead the line.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha have emerged as De Zerbi's first-choice midfielders, while Antonin Kinsky pulled off a save-of-the-season contender against Leeds and is expected to keep his spot over the doubtful Guglielmo Vicario.

Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Cristian Romero (knee) are all out for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Tottenham