Chelsea lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after Joao Pedro injury scare

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 13:27

Chelsea's star man Joao Pedro has emerged as a major injury doubt for Tuesday's Premier League London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final, in which Pedro was seen clutching his thigh in the first half before having to be withdrawn late on.

The fact that Pedro was able to soldier on for over 50 minutes suggests that his issue is not serious, but with minimal recovery time in between matches, there is every chance he misses out in midweek.

Liam Delap should therefore be given a rare opportunity to lead the line for the Blues, likely with support from Cole Palmer and the fit-again Pedro Neto in a 3-4-2-1 system.

That shape was the one favoured by incoming manager Xabi Alonso during Bayer Leverkusen's 2023-24 Invincibles campaign, and it has also helped Chelsea ask several questions of both Liverpool and Man City in the past two matches.

Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella should continue as the wing-backs in that shape, but Neto's introduction could push Reece James out of the XI, if Calum McFarlane plays it safe with the injury-plagued Englishman following his recent hamstring problem.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will pair up in midfield if that is the case, but Levi Colwill has seamlessly slotted back into the defence since recovering from an ACL tear and should join Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana in a three-man wall again.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Neto; Delap

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Chelsea