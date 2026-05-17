Chelsea next manager: Xabi Alonso confirms Stamford Bridge move imminent

By Saikat Mandal | 17 May 2026 07:55 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 07:56

Xabi Alonso has seemingly confirmed on social media that he is set to become the next manager of Chelsea.

The Spaniard has reportedly reached an agreement with the Blues to take over as permanent boss following a chaotic season that saw the club dismiss two managers.

The 44-year-old is believed to have travelled to London earlier this month to finalise a four-year contract, and the move now appears to be entering its final stages.

Alonso appeared to all but rubber-stamp the switch after sharing a Marca story on X reporting his agreement with Chelsea, seemingly putting to rest any lingering uncertainty surrounding the move to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that although Alonso’s contract will officially begin on July 1, he is expected to start working immediately behind the scenes on transfer planning.

Xabi Alonso: Chelsea announcement imminent

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Chelsea had been assessing several candidates as they searched for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior, with outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola also emerging as a serious contender.

However, Alonso was widely regarded as Chelsea’s preferred choice throughout the process, with the former Liverpool midfielder also believed to be keen on the move.

His managerial stock soared during his remarkable spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he delivered the club’s first Bundesliga title in 2023-24 as part of an extraordinary unbeaten domestic campaign, which ultimately earned him the Real Madrid job.

Los Blancos made a bright start under Alonso, winning 10 of his first 11 La Liga matches, but a sharp decline in form eventually led to his departure in January.

Xabi Alonso appointment: Smart move from Chelsea?