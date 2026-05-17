Man City injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Rodri, Omar Marmoush latest

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 07:25

Only a few days on from winning the FA Cup, Manchester City's Premier League title chances could go up in smoke when the Sky Blues battle Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pep Guardiola will at least end the season with a domestic cup double thanks to Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley, where Antoine Semenyo's strike propelled Man City to their eighth triumph in the tournament.

However, if Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday night and City fail to do the same on the South Coast, the Gunners will be crowned top-flight champions with a game to spare.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with the Cherries, who have not tasted defeat in any of their last 16 top-flight games.

MAN CITY'S INJURY LIST

Rodri was Man City's only injury doubt before the FA Cup final, but the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner made the starting lineup following his groin problem and came through 69 minutes unscathed.

Omar Marmoush was withdrawn at half time, but that was a tactical change from Guardiola, who is therefore expected to have a fully-fit squad for the penultimate gameweek.

MANC CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match either.