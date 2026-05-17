Bernardo Silva next club: European heavyweight 'step up' interest in departing Manchester City star although 'key issue' remains

By Seye Omidiora | 17 May 2026 04:11 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 04:11

Juventus are reportedly intensifying contacts with super-agent Jorge Mendes to secure a deal for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

While Luciano Spalletti remains focused on securing a Champions League spot for the Old Lady in the final two Serie A gameweeks, the recruitment team are already working extensively behind the scenes.

Spalletti, who is set to stay in Turin until 2028, has reportedly requested world-class additions to elevate his midfield unit and ensure the side can compete effectively on both domestic and European fronts next term.

The manager's request has reportedly prompted the Turin giants to turn their attention to the departing Manchester City star.

Juve 'step up' pursuit of Man City's Silva

© Imago / Focus Images

Corriere dello Sport reports that Spalletti has given his immediate approval for the move and is eager to integrate the Portuguese international into his squad as soon as possible.

The 31-year-old is reportedly attracted by the prospect of testing himself in Serie A, though a minor financial disparity remains between the two parties.

The Old Lady are believed to have offered a two-year contract worth €6m (£5.2m) plus bonuses, while the player's camp is holding out for an €8m (£7m) salary across a three-year deal.

According to Capology, Silva currently earns a net salary of £8.5m in fixed wages and £2.1m in bonuses at City, and will be taking a pay cut to move to Turin.

What could Juventus be getting by signing Silva?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Silva's competence across several positions and roles was a standout quality during his nine-year stay in England.

Capable of operating in the build-up phases of play or in advanced areas, Pep Guardiola's utilisation of the Portugal international was crucial in providing solutions for the Spaniard's game plans.

While a possible move to Italy would represent a new adventure, the midfielder's experience at the highest level — he has played 458 games for the Manchester outfit, winning every title imaginable — will benefit the Turin outfit.

With other clubs interested, Silva's desire to choose his next destination before joining the national team for the 2026 World Cup means a decision could be imminent over the next fortnight or so.