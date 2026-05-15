Preview: Juventus vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 May 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 14:33

Two wins away from a place in next season's Champions League, Juventus will play the final home game of their 2025-26 campaign when Fiorentina pay a visit on Sunday.

Only three points separate the second to fifth-ranked clubs in Serie A, and Juve sit third before the penultimate matchday.

Match preview

Juventus have arrived at a vital stage in the fight to reach Europe's top competition, and - crucially - they hold their destiny within their own hands.

One point above both AC Milan and fifth-placed Roma - with Como two further behind - Luciano Spalletti's side can seal a top-four finish by winning their two remaining fixtures.

Despite missing a hatful of chances and drawing the ire of their frustrated head coach, Juve beat Lecce 1-0 last week, when Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner after only 12 seconds.

Unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions, the Bianconeri also boast the best defensive record of any team in Europe's top five leagues over the past nine matchdays.

While they may lack some sharpness up front, Juventus have conceded just twice during that period, keeping an impressive seven clean sheets in the process.

So, with only one league defeat in Turin this season, Spalletti's men will expect to take care of business on Sunday.

Precedent also suggests Juve should start as strong favourites, having lost just one of their last 17 home games against Fiorentina; the sole reverse was when Vlahovic scored for the Viola in a shock 3-0 victory.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Yet, after losing three consecutive meetings without even scoring, Fiorentina are unbeaten in the clubs' last three contests, including a 1-1 home draw in November.

Though they finally confirmed survival last time out, with a grim goalless draw against Genoa, their fans will demand maximum effort against Juventus - one of the Tuscan team's bitterest foes.

After an awful start to their 2025-26 campaign, Fiorentina's main objective switched from qualifying for Europe to staying afloat in Italy's top tier, and they have ultimately done so with two rounds remaining.

The Viola have already accrued 25 points in the second half of this season, 12 more than throughout the first, and that is the biggest increase across Serie A.

Despite rescuing a team that were stuck in the drop zone on his arrival, head coach Paolo Vanoli is still expected to depart, so he will be keen to sign off on a high.

However, after three draws and a 4-0 defeat against Roma, Vanoli's side will travel to Turin without a win in four games since exiting the Conference League quarter-finals.

Juventus Serie A form:

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Fiorentina Serie A form:

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Fiorentina form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Only Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are ruled out for Juventus, so Spalletti could name a very similar XI to that which triumphed in Lecce.

After being benched at the Via del Mare, Khephren Thuram may displace Teun Koopmeiners in midfield, but no other changes are expected.

Recently returned from a long layoff, Vlahovic has just scored in back-to-back matches; however, the ex-Fiorentina striker has yet to net a league goal against the Viola since leaving.

Set to support Vlahovic from the left flank, Kenan Yildiz is still Juve's top Serie A scorer with 10 goals this term, despite struggling with knee inflammation of late.

Meanwhile, former Juve man Moise Kean may miss out on a return to Turin because of his own ongoing issue - a troublesome shin problem.

In better news for Vanoli, Kean's deputy Roberto Piccoli has resumed full training, so rookie striker Riccardo Braschi will probably return to the bench.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fagioli; Parisi, Ndour, Mandragora, Solomon; Piccoli

We say: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

Between them, these sides have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 18 Serie A matches, so a fairly tight contest could be on the cards.

Juventus have more firepower and greater motivation; now mathematically safe and waiting for the summer, Fiorentina's recent tally of one goal from four games says it all.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.