Chelsea transfer news: Euro clubs 'weigh up' bid for Blues' £54m-rated forward

By Seye Omidiora | 12 May 2026 02:38 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 02:40

Chelsea's recruitment strategy remains under intense scrutiny as the club head into another summer of transition at Stamford Bridge.

Apart from Thomas Tuchel, who BluCo inherited, the West Londoners are currently searching for a fifth permanent managerial appointment since taking over the club in 2022, with Xabi Alonso heavily linked to the capital club.

Among the squad members facing an uncertain future is Nicolas Jackson, who has spent the 2025-26 season on loan in the Bundesliga.

Despite a decent-to-good time in Germany, where he has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances, many of which were as a substitute or with infrequent starts, the Senegalese international is set to return to a squad that currently lacks a clear tactical identity.

The Blues hierarchy must now decide whether to integrate the striker or sanction a permanent departure to balance the books during the upcoming window.

Kompany 'keen' on Jackson but Bayern 'refuse' £54m option

© Imago

According to Bild, Vincent Kompany is reportedly eager to retain Jackson's services after the forward impressed in the final weeks of the German season.

The 24-year-old registered three goals and an assist in his final five league starts to help consolidate Bayern's position at the top of the table.

However, sporting director Max Eberl has suggested that the Bavarian giants will not trigger a purchase option worth more than €65m (£54m).

Jackson is now expected to return to his parent club once the Bundesliga campaign officially concludes.

Juventus and Milan 'monitor' Jackson ahead of Chelsea return

© Imago

The expected return of the forward to London has prompted several European heavyweights to monitor the ongoing instability at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are reportedly considering a loan proposal for the former Villarreal man, while AC Milan and Fenerbahce have also been credited with a formative interest.

Jackson provides a physical presence and directness that could appeal to a new Chelsea manager looking to refresh a blunt attack, with Liam Delap in particular having had a disappointing season.

However, with a contract running until 2033, the Blues are in a strong position to demand a significant fee or wait for their next head coach to evaluate the player.

A move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ahli remains another possibility should the West Londoners decide to cash in on the attacker.