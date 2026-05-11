Who could play at their last World Cup in 2026?

By Seye Omidiora | 11 May 2026 23:54

The 2026 World Cup is just weeks away from kicking off across the United States, Mexico and Canada in its new 48-nation format.

While the tournament highlights emerging talents and debutants from Uzbekistan to Curacao, it also serves as a potential poignant farewell to several legends of the sport, as well as some lesser-known names.

Age and the physical demands of the modern game mean many players are likely to enter their final international cycle, and watching these icons grace the world stage for what might be the final time adds an emotional layer to the upcoming matches in North America.

Here, Sports Mole picks out the players who could be appearing at their last World Cup in the 2026 finals.

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Winning the 2022 edition in Qatar cemented Messi's status as arguably the greatest player to ever grace the sport.

Lifting the trophy after a dramatic final against France provided a fairytale conclusion to a journey that began back in 2006.

While the expectation was to retire after the 2022 finals, remaining a member of the Albiceleste squad at 38 suggests that a swansong in 2026 is the logical final chapter.

Leading the defending champions into the North American tournament would allow the Inter Miami star to bow out while playing in his current sporting home.

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Becoming the first man to score in five different World Cups remains a testament to this prolific forward's remarkable longevity and fitness.

Despite a difficult 2022 campaign that ended in quarter-final heartbreak, extending his wait for a first goal in the tournament's knockout, the veteran goalscorer continues to defy the ageing process with the national team.

Reaching the 2026 finals would see the Al-Nassr icon competing at the age of 41 in what would surely be a record-breaking sixth tournament appearance.

Securing the only major trophy missing from a glittering cabinet would provide the ultimate ending to an unparalleled international career.

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Leading a nation of fewer than four million people to a final and a third-place finish across consecutive tournaments in 2018 and 2022 is a feat that defies traditional footballing logic.

Modrid has been the driving force behind Croatia's golden era since his debut on the world stage 20 years ago in Germany.

Entering the 2026 competition as a 40-year-old would likely represent the final act for a player who earned the Golden Ball in 2018.

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Nothing is assured for Neymar in 2026, but his inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's provisional 55-man squad offers hope of a final appearance at the global showpiece.

Carrying the hopes of a football-obsessed nation since his teenage years has taken a physical and mental toll on Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

Frequent injuries have often hampered the Santos attacker's ability to exert his full influence when the Selecao need it most during the latter stages.

Having previously suggested that the 2022 tournament might be the last, the lure of a sixth star for Brazil could tempt the 34-year-old into one final push.

Chasing redemption for past disappointments remains the driving factor for a player whose talent deserves a World Cup winners' medal.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

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For De Bruyne, failing to reach the 2018 final with Belgium's Golden Generation remains a source of frustration for a player who dominated the Premier League in his prime.

Turning 35 during the 2026 tournament means the Napoli man will likely be orchestrating the midfield for the final time.

Passing the torch to a new wave of Belgian talent while pursuing a deep run into the tournament is the expected objective for Rudi Garcia's men.

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While many players built their reputations across several World Cups, 34-year-old Rodriguez cemented his with one unforgettable tournament in 2014.

The then-24-year-old Colombia playmaker inspired his country’s run to the quarter-finals, scoring six goals to claim the Golden Boot.

Among them was a superb volley against Uruguay in the last 16, still widely regarded as one of the finest goals in World Cup history.

That campaign remains a defining moment both in James’s career and in Colombia’s football story.

Dani Carvajal (Spain)

While the 34-year-old is an injury doubt (toe), Carvajal could be an experienced head for Spain as they seek another success on the global stage.

Winning multiple Champions League titles at club level has yet to be matched by a deep run in the World Cup during his international career.

Given his advanced age by the time the 2026 tournament kicks off and his injury proneness, the imminent finals — if selected — would likely mark the Real Madrid defender’s final appearance.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

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Egyptian football has been elevated to new heights by a forward who carries the hopes of an entire continent on his shoulders.

Participating in the 2018 edition while struggling with injury prevented the world from seeing Salah at his absolute best.

Returning to the global stage in 2026 for the nation's fourth appearance offers a chance to secure a first-ever knockout appearance for the Pharaohs.

Entering his mid-thirties suggests this will be Salah's final opportunity to leave his mark at the World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

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Captaining the Oranje to the quarter-finals in 2022 served as a long-awaited debut for the commanding central defender.

Late entry into the tournament cycle means the 34-year-old is desperate to make up for lost time in North America, and guiding a talented young squad deep into the competition would provide a lasting legacy for the Liverpool stalwart.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

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Mexican fans have grown accustomed to seeing their iconic goalkeeper transform into a brick wall every four years.

Producing spectacular saves against the world's elite has made the veteran a cult hero of the tournament's modern era after playing in 2014, 2018 and 2022, following appearances as an unused member of the squad in 2006 and 2010.

Aiming for an incredible sixth World Cup squad selection would place the 40-year-old in a truly exclusive category of players.

Indeed, likely finishing his international career on home soil in Mexico City would be a fitting conclusion to his career with El Tri.

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Having caused a stir in September by claiming Marcelo Bielsa had divided the dressing room, Suarez's time with the Uruguay national team seemed over.

While another World Cup involvement may not happen, the 39-year-old, who has recently made himself available for selection again, could make a fifth World Cup appearance after 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

The first two were marred by his goalmouth handball that denied Ghana an extra-time winner in the 2010 quarter-final, while he was involved in a biting incident with Giorgio Chiellini four years later.

Not everyone's cup of tea, it remains to be seen if Bielsa lets the veteran forward back into the fold for his World Cup swansong.

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Producing a moment of magic to assist the winning goal against Portugal in 2022 highlighted the incredible impact this forward has on his national team.

Playing through the pain of a facial fracture during that tournament illustrated a level of dedication that has made him a national hero.

Reaching the 2026 finals at 33 would likely be the final chance for the Los Angeles FC forward to lead South Korea into the latter rounds.

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No longer at the peak of his powers, Mane's 2026 appearance in North America ought to be his last.

Now 34, the forward was part of the Lions of Teranga squad that painfully exited in the 2018 group stage on fair play points and reached the last 16 four years later before losing 3-0 to England.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

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Swiss consistency at major tournaments has been underpinned by the vocal leadership and passing range of their long-serving captain.

Appearing in three previous World Cups has made the midfielder a symbol of his nation's footballing identity.

Reaching the 2026 tournament at age 33 suggests the Sunderland star will still be at the heart of the action in what could be his last appearance at the global showpiece.

Wataru Endo (Japan)

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Part of the Japan squad that secured historic victories over Germany and Spain in Qatar, Endo's engine was showcased in the 2022 finals.

Entering the 2026 tournament at 33 means this tournament could be the final international chapter of a career built on hard work and discipline.

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Koulibaly cemented his legendary status at home by captaining the Teranga Lions to the AFCON title and a World Cup knockout stage in 2022.

Facing the world's best attackers in 2026 offers one last chance for the 34-year-old to showcase his enduring quality on the global stage.

Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

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After stunning Italy in the playoffs in March, Bosnian fans look to their greatest-ever striker to spearhead a return to the global stage more than a decade after 2014's debut.

Prolific goalscoring across Europe’s top leagues has not dimmed the hunger of a 40-year-old icon, who was named among the 26-player group to take part in the 2026 World Cup on May 11.

Leading his country as captain in 2026 would provide a legendary farewell for a player who defines Bosnian football.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

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Twelve years after his World Cup debut in 2014, 35-year-old Mahrez could make his second and final appearance at the finals.

Then-Algeria boss Vahid Halilhodzic was reportedly accused of financial impropriety after including Mahrez in the 2014 finals, but such allegations are unlikely if he is part of Vladimir Petkovic's team in North America.

Chris Wood (New Zealand)

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Leading the line for New Zealand as they return to the world stage after a 16-year absence provides the 34-year-old striker with a long-awaited opportunity.

Experience gained across a commendable career in the English top flight will be invaluable for a squad making its first appearance since 2010, and scoring on the biggest stage would be a dream conclusion for the nation's all-time record goalscorer.

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will celebrate his 40th birthday during the tournament, underlining both his status as one of the World Cup’s oldest players and his importance to a national side making their debut at the finals.

Johnny Placide (Haiti)

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Placide remains one of the tournament’s most seasoned potential participants, with the Haitian goalkeeper having played a vital role for his country throughout the qualifying campaign.

The 38-year-old's experience and leadership have helped keep Haiti competitive and reinforced his standing as a major figure in Caribbean football.