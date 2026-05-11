Why Tottenham were denied penalty in Leeds draw as Premier League issue statement

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 22:49

The Premier League have explained why Tottenham Hotspur were not awarded a late penalty in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night.

The Lilywhites missed the chance to move four points clear of the relegation zone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Mathys Tel's strike was cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty.

Roberto De Zerbi bit the bullet and brought on Maddison for his first appearance of the season during the closing exchanges, as Spurs frantically searched for a late winner.

Maddison's introduction at least injected some life into the Tottenham crowd, who were then up in arms when the playmaker was seemingly felled by Lukas Nmecha inside the area.

However, on-field referee Jarred Gillett saw nothing wrong with the incident, and nor did VAR Craig Pawson, who agreed with his colleague's initial decision.

Tottenham told why James Maddison was not awarded penalty vs. Leeds

Spurs are still yet to be awarded a penalty in the Premier League this season



They saw a penalty shout in the 111th-minute turned away ❌ pic.twitter.com/gfCJlyNUxe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 11, 2026

One hundred and eleven minutes had been played by that point, and there was no time for Spurs to mount another attack as the game ended level.

Replays showed that Nmecha may have got the slightest touch on the ball before making contact with Maddison, and the Premier League have now confirmed that was also Pawson's view.

"The referee’s call of no penalty to Tottenham Hotspur was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Nmecha played the ball," the PL Match Centre said on X.

Tottenham's point at least moved them two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United in the Premier League table, and extended their unbeaten run to four matches in the division.

However, the Lilywhites will drop back down into the relegation zone if West Ham beat Newcastle United on Sunday, two days before De Zerbi's men meet London rivals Chelsea.

Leeds poke fun at reaction to Tottenham penalty incident

Before Tottenham were denied a penalty right at the death, Gillett eventually pointed to the spot in front of the away supporters following Tel's challenge on Ethan Ampadu.

The Tottenham scorer went for an overhead kick clearance while Ampadu bravely went in to head the ball, and replays showed Tel's studs catching the Welshman on the forehead.

Calvert-Lewin confidently blasted his penalty past Antonin Kinsky to level the scores, and Ampadu could be seen sporting a red mark on his head for the remainder of the game.

Leeds took the opportunity to poke fun at the reaction to the incident, posting an image of Ampadu's red head on X with the caption “Doesn’t touch him” and a melting smiling face emoji.

While Kinsky could not stop Calvert-Lewin's penalty, the Czech goalkeeper pulled off a save-of-the-season contender from Sean Longstaff - watch that incredible moment here.