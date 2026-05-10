Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 10 May 2026 22:50

Fighting for Premier League survival, Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Leeds United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday for their penultimate home game of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs will be hoping to earn a third consecutive win after beating Aston Villa 2-1 last Sunday, while Daniel Farke's Peacocks will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory against Burnley on May 1.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tottenham's Premier League clash against Leeds on Monday.

What time does Tottenham vs. Leeds kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday, May 11 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Tottenham vs. Leeds being played?

The Peacocks will head to Spurs' 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the £1bn ground that the Londoners opened in 2019.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live through SkySports+ Stream, or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Leeds?

Tottenham face the prospect of watching bitter rivals Arsenal win the Premier League this season, but their North London Derby opponents lended them a helping hand by beating West Ham United 1-0 on Sunday.

The Hammers' defeat means that Spurs have the chance to move four points clear of the relegation zone with a win on Monday, but given their strife this term, it remains to be seen whether they can capitalise.

As for Leeds, they were also the beneficiaries of Arsenal's triumph, which ensured that the promoted side are now safe from the drop.

Despite merely playing for position at this stage, Farke's men will be keen to end the campaign in strong fashion, and considering that the Peacocks have only lost one of their last nine matches across all competitions, fans may even be confident of their team's chances.