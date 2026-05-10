Millwall vs. Hull City: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Sam Varley | 10 May 2026 22:47 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 22:48

The first team in the Championship playoff final will be decided on Monday, when Millwall and Hull City square off in the second leg of their semi-final tie at The Den.

Friday's first leg at the MKM Stadium ended goalless, leaving everything in the balance for Monday's contest.

Millwall earned home advantage for the decisive second leg thanks to their third-placed finish in the regular season, ending on 83 points - just one behind the automatic promotion spots and 10 ahead of Monday's visitors.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Millwall and Hull City's second leg on Monday.

What time does Millwall vs. Hull City kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Sunday, May 11 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Millwall vs. Hull City being played?

Millwall will welcome Hull City to The Den for their Championship playoff final second leg. The visitors managed a 3-1 win when they came to the same stadium in December during the regular season.

How to watch Millwall vs. Hull City in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football (403), with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the semi-final live through Sky Sports+ or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch shortly after the game on the Sky Sports Youtube channel as well as the official channels of both clubs.

What is at stake for Millwall and Hull City?

Millwall and Hull City will conclude their playoff semi-final tie with a spot at Wembley in the Championship playoff final up for grabs, putting the winner within one game of promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall, who finished just one point behind the automatic promotion spots, have not played in the Premier League since its inception and last featured in England's top flight in 1990.

Alex Neil's side were likely the happier of the two sides to draw Friday's first leg, coming out unscathed ahead of the decisive meeting with home advantage.

Their visitors, meanwhile, snuck into the top six on the final day of the regular season with a win, having last featured in the Championship playoffs in 2015-16 when they prevailed with a win in the final over Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull City's 73 points were 10 fewer than the hosts' tally, but Sergej Jakirovic's men can dump their opponents out and make a return to Wembley if they can find another victory at The Den.

Whoever comes out on top on Monday, whether that is in normal time, extra time or after a penalty shootout, will take on the winner of Southampton vs Middlesbrough at Wembley.